- Processing ‘criminal offence data’
- What are the main data protection issues which may arise when conducting an internal investigation into suspected criminal offences?
- Do suspected or alleged offences amount to ‘criminal conviction data’ under UK data protection laws
- How does the ICO guidance on processing criminal offence data assist those conducting internal investigations? What practical guidance does it offer?
- What additional factors need to be considered when the internal investigation requires obtaining data from another jurisdiction?
Article summary
Corporate Crime analysis: John Gollaglee, partner and David Cook, legal director of the DLA Piper contentious cyber security and data protection team discuss new guidance issued by the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) on criminal offence data, how the guidance assists in conducting internal investigations into suspected offences, and its practical implications.
