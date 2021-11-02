LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Proceedings filed against USS directors over pensions black hole and climate inaction

Published on: 02 November 2021
Published by: Law360
Article summary

Law360:  In a joint statement issued on 30 October 2021 two university lecturers, with the support of a number of branches of the University and College Union, announced that they had launched legal action against management of the UK’s largest pension scheme, the Universities Superannuation Scheme (USS), in a bid to block a funding shake-up they say could leave an estimated 400,000 members worse off in retirement and the failure of the management of the scheme to properly divest from fossil fuel assets. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

