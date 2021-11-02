Proceedings filed against USS directors over pensions black hole and climate inaction

Article summary

Law360: In a joint statement issued on 30 October 2021 two university lecturers, with the support of a number of branches of the University and College Union, announced that they had launched legal action against management of the UK’s largest pension scheme, the Universities Superannuation Scheme (USS), in a bid to block a funding shake-up they say could leave an estimated 400,000 members worse off in retirement and the failure of the management of the scheme to properly divest from fossil fuel assets. or to read the full analysis.