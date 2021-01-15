Sign-in Help
Home / Family / Financial provision / Maintenance pending suit and legal services orders

Procedure and principles to be applied to maintenance pending suit applications (Rattan v Kuwad)

  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?

Family analysis: In Rattan v Kuwad, the Court of Appeal analysed the approach to maintenance pending suit applications and specifically maintenance pending suit budgets, giving realistic and helpful guidance on such applications and clarification on procedure. Written by Samara Brackley, barrister, at Pump Court Chambers. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

