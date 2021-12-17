LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Procedure for applying for possession and sale of a bankrupt’s home (Re Hussain (in bankruptcy))

Published on: 17 December 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
Article summary

Peter Knox QC, sitting as a Deputy High Court Judge, allowed an appeal against the dismissal of an application by joint trustees in bankruptcy for possession and sale of a bankrupt's home. The decision is authority for the proper form of an application under section 335A of the Insolvency Act 1986 (IA 1986). It was held that it was entirely correct for the trustees in bankruptcy to have initiated that application by way of Insolvency Act application notice under rule 1.35 of the Insolvency (England and Wales) Rules 2016 (IR 2016). The Deputy District Judge below was wrong to have dismissed the application because it was not made by way of CPR Part 8 claim. The judge below was also wrong to hold that he lacked jurisdiction. An order for possession and sale was made as no exceptional circumstances had been established by the respondents. Written by Mairi Innes, barrister at Enterprise Chambers—counsel for the appellants, instructed by Boyes Turner LLP.

