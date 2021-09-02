Procedural irregularity and the burden of proof in assessing testamentary capacity (Lonsdale v Teasdale)

Article summary

Private Client analysis: Lonsdale v Teasdale was an appeal from an order following a probate trial. Two questions were considered. First, whether the judge’s cross-examination of the defendant (at the invitation of the appellant/claimant) had amounted to a serious procedural irregularity rendering the decision unjust. On this issue, the court held that, while the judge’s refusal to allow the claimant to fully answer the questions that he was putting to her was capable of being a serious irregularity, in practice it had been ‘cured’ by the judge permitting her counsel to re-examine her. The second question concerned whether the judge’s failure to correctly identify the burden of proof concerning the issue of testamentary capacity had rendered his decision on the issue ‘wrong’. The court held that on many of the issues, the judge’s view as to the burden of proof had not affected his decision. However, on one issue, whether a disorder of the testator’s mind had ‘poisoned’ his affections for or influenced him against the claimant, the appeal court held that, had the judge correctly identified the burden of proof his decision would have been different. The court therefore allowed the appeal and found for the Will propounded by the claimant (pre-dating the Will propounded by the first defendant). Written by Francis Ng, barrister at Selborne Chambers. or to read the full analysis.