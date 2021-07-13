menu-search
LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Employment / Ending employment / Wrongful dismissal

Legal News

Procedural breaches of Acas Code are relevant to uplift for a dismissal that is wrongful but not unfair (Brown v Veolia ES (UK) Ltd)

Procedural breaches of Acas Code are relevant to uplift for a dismissal that is wrongful but not unfair (Brown v Veolia ES (UK) Ltd)
Published on: 13 July 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Procedural breaches of Acas Code are relevant to uplift for a dismissal that is wrongful but not unfair (Brown v Veolia ES (UK) Ltd)
  • What are the practical implications of this judgment?
  • What is the relevant background?
  • Background law
  • Background facts
  • The decision of the employment tribunal
  • What did the EAT decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Employment analysis: Where a claimant succeeds in a wrongful dismissal claim but, in the unfair dismissal claim brought in the same proceedings, the tribunal finds that the dismissal was not unfair, any breaches of the Acas Code on Disciplinary and Grievance Procedures, consisting of procedural failings by the employer in its investigatory and disciplinary process, remain relevant to any uplift (for an unreasonable failure to comply with the Code) to the wrongful dismissal award that is made. The breaches of the Code exist independently of whether or not the tribunal finds the dismissal was procedurally unfair, and so can still properly be taken into account when considering the uplift application. In addition, there is a distinct penal (and thus non-compensatory) element in uplift awards so that failing to make such an award because it would be a ‘windfall’ is an error, according to the EAT. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Rescission of a contract

Rescission of a contract

Rescission of a contractWhat is rescission of a contract?The remedy of rescission is available to a party whose consent, in entering into a contract, has been invalidated in some way:•the effect of rescinding a contract is to extinguish it and restore the parties to their pre-contractual

Enquiries before contract

Enquiries before contract

Coronavirus (COVID-19): This Practice Note contains guidance on subjects potentially impacted by the government’s response to the COVID-19 outbreak. For updates on key developments and related practical guidance on the implications for lawyers, see Practice Note: Coronavirus (COVID-19)—implications

Reversionary lease by reference

Reversionary lease by reference

 LR1. Date of the lease[date]LR2. Title Number(s)LR2.1 Landlord's title number(s)[title numbers out of which this Lease is granted. Leave blank if not registered]LR2.2 Other title numbers[existing title number(s) against which entries of matters referred to in LR9, LR10, LR11 and LR13 are to be

What is a public authority?

What is a public authority?

What is a public authority?There is no single, universal answer to the question whether a particular organisation is treated, in law, as a public authority.Rather, on one hand the courts have developed case law on which bodies are subject to administrative law through the judicial review procedure;

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More