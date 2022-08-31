Probate and testamentary capacity; Insane delusions and poisoning of the mind on appeal (Clitheroe v Bond)

Article summary

Private Client analysis: This is the second judgment of Mrs justice Falk on this appeal from the decision of Deputy Master Linwood, in which he held that the deceased (Jean) had lacked testamentary capacity to make her 2010 and 2013 Wills disinheriting her daughter Sue (the respondent) in favour of her son John (the appellant). Falk J initially gave judgment on appeal, refusing permission to argue that the Banks v Goodfellow test had been replaced by the Mental Capacity Act 2005 (MCA 2005) (but finding, obiter, that it had not), dismissing arguments concerning the analysis of expert evidence, and addressing the test for delusions under Banks, but adjourning the question of whether the Deputy Master had properly applied the test for delusions to the facts. In this her second judgment, Falk J found that, on the basis of the Deputy Master's factual findings, Jean's beliefs that Sue had made up the allegations of abuse were insane delusions which had influenced the Wills, and accordingly they were invalid. The case also explored the separate ground of challenge to the Wills that Jean's mind had been poisoned against Sue. Written by Edward Hicks, barrister, of Radcliffe Chambers.