Sign-in Help
Home / Arbitration / Arbitration analyses archive / 2021

Legal News

Privy Council rules on serious irregularity challenges (RAV Bahamas v Therapy Inc)

Privy Council rules on serious irregularity challenges (RAV Bahamas v Therapy Inc)
Published on: 21 April 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Privy Council rules on serious irregularity challenges (RAV Bahamas v Therapy Inc)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Arbitration analysis: The appeal to the Privy Council concerned a challenge to an arbitral award for serious irregularity under section 90 of the Bahamas Arbitration Act 2009, which is materially identical to section 68 of the Arbitration Act 1996 (AA 1996). It is the first time that the requirement of ‘irregularity causing substantial injustice’ has been considered by a highest appellate court since the decision of the House of Lords in Lesotho Highlands Development Authority v Impregilo SpA. The key issue of principle on the appeal was whether, in order to uphold a challenge to an arbitral award for serious irregularity, there must in every case be: (i) a separate and express allegation of substantial injustice by the applicant; and (ii) separate and express consideration by the court of whether the irregularity complained of has caused or will cause substantial injustice and a separate and express finding to that effect. The Privy Council held that there did not, provided that substantial injustice had in substance been alleged and found, and allowed RAV Bahama’s appeal on that basis. Written by Stuart Cribb, barrister at Essex Court Chambers, and junior counsel for RAV Bahamas before the Privy Council. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Title guarantee and covenants for title

On the disposition of a property (whether by way of conveyance, transfer or charge), the party making the disposition will normally provide a title guarantee which implies standard form covenants for title. A landlord may give a title guarantee when granting a lease, but this is rare in practice.

LEXISNEXIS

CE-File—electronic filing and case management in the Rolls Building and other courts

This Practice Note looks at CE-File electronic working in the courts under CPR PD 51O, in the context of case management. It provides guidance on how to file a document electronically, deal with rejected electronic filings, issue a claim electronically, file electronic bundles (eBundles) for case

LEXISNEXIS

Forum non conveniens—scope and application

This Practice Note considers the doctrine of forum non conveniens, also referred to as the appropriate forum or the proper place for a dispute to be determined. This doctrine is of relevance when determining whether the courts of England and Wales have jurisdiction to hear a dispute and is applied

LEXISNEXIS

Tomlin orders

Brexit: The UK's departure from the EU on exit day ie Friday 31 January 2020 has implications for practitioners dealing with provisions in the CPR relevant to cross border matters, including CPR 5.4C (discussed below). For guidance on the impact of Brexit on the CPR, see Cross border

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More