Sign-in Help
Home / Dispute Resolution / Claims and remedies / Corporate disputes

Legal News

Privy Council emphasises limited role of appeal courts in unfair prejudice claim (Ming Siu Hung v J F Ming Inc)

Privy Council emphasises limited role of appeal courts in unfair prejudice claim (Ming Siu Hung v J F Ming Inc)
Published on: 19 January 2021
Updated on: 19 January 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Privy Council emphasises limited role of appeal courts in unfair prejudice claim (Ming Siu Hung v J F Ming Inc)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Dispute Resolution analysis: Overturning the decision of the Eastern Caribbean Court of Appeal in the context of an unfair prejudice claim, the Privy Council restored the initial decision and reminded practitioners about the limitations on appeal courts when reviewing lower courts’ decisions. Unless the initial court had considered factors that it should not have done or omitted to consider ones that should have been assessed, an appeal court can only interfere to correct errors of law or a perverse decision. The discouragement of what the Privy Council termed ‘undue appellate activism’ prevents appeal judges being tempted to substitute their own findings of fact, based on reading transcripts, for judgments made after hearing the full evidence, as trial judges do. The decision of the Privy Council endorsed Lord Justice Lewison’s memorable metaphor in Fage UK Ltd v Chobani UK Ltd that trial judges have regard to ‘the whole sea of evidence […] whereas an appeal court will only be island-hopping’. Written by Ian Gascoigne, dispute lawyer and legal trainer. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Common financial covenants

This Practice Note explains certain common financial covenants used in commercial finance transactions including:•minimum net worth test•gearing ratio•leverage ratio (or debt to equity ratio)•current ratio (or acid test ratio)•cashflow ratio•interest cover ratio, and•loan to value ratioIt explains:

LEXISNEXIS

Wounding or causing grievous bodily harm with intent

The offence of causing grievous bodily harm with intentWounding or causing grievous bodily harm (GBH) with intent is triable only in the Crown Court on indictment. Elements of the offence Under the Offences against the Person Act 1861 (OATPA 1861), the prosecution must prove the defendant unlawfully

LEXISNEXIS

Claims for use and occupation, mesne profits, double rent and double value

This Practice Note provides guidance on claims for ‘use and occupation’ or mesne profits, and how and when double rent or double value can be claimed.Claims for use and occupationA claim for use and occupation is possible where there is occupation of land without an express agreement fixing the

LEXISNEXIS

Third party rights—the common law doctrine of privity of contract

This Practice Note discusses the common law doctrine of privity of contract; the equitable and statutory exceptions to it; how the doctrine affects enforcing a contract against a third party and what happens when, notwithstanding the lack of privity, a contract has an indirect effect on a third

Related documents:

5 Practice notes
View More
3 Q&As
View More
4 News
View More

Related documents:

5 Practice notes
View More
3 Q&As
View More
4 News
View More