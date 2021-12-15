LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Legal News

Privy Council decision on Article 5 of the Access Directive (Gibfibre v GRA)

Published on: 15 December 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  Privy Council decision on Article 5 of the Access Directive (Gibfibre v GRA)
  What are the practical implications of this case?
  What was the background?
  What did the court decide?
  Case details

Article summary

TMT analysis: The Privy Council has reversed the decision of the Gibraltarian Court of Appeal in which that court had held that the Gibraltar Regulatory Authority (GRA) had power under Article 5 of Directive 2002/19/EC (the Access Directive) to require a subsidiary of the ex-state monopoly operator to grant an access request by a fibre operator to a data centre which the subsidiary owned. In so doing, the Privy Council allowed an appeal by the GRA. Written by Helen Hart, senior practice development lawyer, Lewis Silkin. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

