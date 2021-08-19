menu-search
Privy Council considers reflective loss rule (Primeo Fund (in Official Liquidation) v Bank of Bermuda (Cayman) Ltd)

Published on: 19 August 2021
Dispute Resolution analysis: This was an appeal from the Cayman Islands Court of Appeal, in proceedings brought by Primeo, an open-ended mutual investment fund, against its administrator and its custodian, for losses it suffered as a result of investing in Bernie Madoff’s Ponzi scheme. The appeal concerned the operation and extent of the reflective loss rule under English law (Cayman Islands law is the same in this respect), as determined by the majority of the UK Supreme Court in Marex Financial Ltd v Sevilleja. The appeal was heard by a board of five judges, all of whom had sat in the Supreme Court in Marex; and the judgment was delivered by two members of the minority in Marex, who would rather have abolished the reflective loss rule entirely. The board reversed the Cayman Islands Court of Appeal which had decided, pre-Marex, that Primeo’s claims were barred by the reflective loss rule. In doing so, the board stressed that the reflective loss rule is a ‘bright-line’ substantive rule of company law, which only applies in very specific circumstances. Written by Thomas Macey-Dare QC, barrister at Quadrant Chambers. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

