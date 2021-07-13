Privilege not lost where party gave impression of threatening separate litigation in order to obtain information (Victorygame Ltd v Ahuja Investments Ltd)

Article summary

Dispute Resolution analysis: A unanimous Court of Appeal upheld the widely publicised decision of Mr Justice Vos in this case, ruling that a controversial tactical rationale behind a letter of claim does not deprive the prospective litigant of privilege in connected proceedings over pre-action correspondence and its enclosures. Lady Justice Andrews rejects a Canadian-style public interest exception and sets out a helpful framework for determining if privilege arises and whether any exceptions, such as waiver or estoppel apply. This case is also a useful reminder for litigants to be cautious when choosing their information-gathering strategies. Written by Natalie Todd, partner, and Anastasia Tropsha, lawyer, at PCB Byrne LLP. or to read the full analysis.