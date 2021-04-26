Private prosecutor’s failure to fully investigate and disclose information leads to 39 historic convictions quashed (Hamilton v Post Office)

Article summary

Corporate Crime analysis: Following 42 referrals by the Criminal Cases Review Commission (CCRC), the Court of Appeal, Criminal Division, allowed 39 appeals of historic prosecutions brought by the Post Office Ltd as private prosecutor. The court held that the prosecutor's failure to investigate and disclose material which would have assisted the defence on matters essential to the prosecution case relating to the Horizon IT system amounted to an abuse of process. The proceedings were unfair, and the conduct was so serious as to be an affront to the public conscience. These cases are a salutary reminder to institutional private prosecutors that investigation and disclosure processes must be robustly applied without regard to self-interest, and that a full investigation of issues raised by the accused in their defence must be carried out. Written by Sandip Patel QC, managing partner, and Barry Smith, associate, at Aliant Law.