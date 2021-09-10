LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Corporate Crime / Crown Court Procedure / Abuse of process

Legal News

Private prosecutions—abuse of process (Asif v Ditta and Riaz)

Published on: 10 September 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Private prosecutions—abuse of process (Asif v Ditta and Riaz)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Corporate Crime analysis: The Court of Appeal refused a renewed application by the private prosecutor (Mr Asif) for permission to appeal against the Crown Court judge’s terminating ruling, pursuant to section 58 of the Criminal Justice Act 2003. The ruling in question was a stay of the proceedings, the lower court having determined that the circumstances of the case were such that it would be an abuse of the court’s process to permit the prosecution to continue. In so deciding, the Court of Appeal made a number of significant findings and observations to which those advising private prosecutors will want to have due regard, including in relation to: parallel civil proceedings; the impact of a private prosecutor’s motive; the court’s approach when dealing with a ‘proxy’ prosecutor; and the court’s power to award costs against parties, their legal representatives and third parties, in accordance with, respectively, sections 19, 19A and 19B of the Prosecution of Offences Act 1985. Written by Gareth Minty (legal director) and Tim Thompson (managing associate) at Mishcon de Reya LLP. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS)—snapshot

United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS)—snapshot

United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS)—snapshotTitleUnited Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS)Parties168Adopted10 December 1982Entry into Force16 November 1994Full textUnited Nations Convention on the Law of the SeaSubject [Catchwords]International Law of the

Negligence—key elements to establish a negligence claim

Negligence—key elements to establish a negligence claim

Negligence—key elements to establish a negligence claimNegligence—what are the key ingredients to establish a claim in negligence?For liability in negligence to be founded, four key ingredients must be present:•duty of care•breach of that duty•damage (which is caused by the breach)•foreseeability of

Affray

Affray

AffrayAffray is an offence created by the Public Order Act 1986 (POA 1986). It can be tried in either the magistrates’ court or the Crown Court. The magistrates’ court may decline jurisdiction where for example in cases involving a weapon/throwing objects, or conduct that causes serious

Derivative claim—what it is and when to use it

Derivative claim—what it is and when to use it

Derivative claim—what it is and when to use itA guide to specific terminology used in this Practice Note is provided—see below.What is a derivative claim?A derivative claim (or derivative action) is a claim brought or continued by a shareholder on behalf of the company in relation to a breach of

Related documents:

4 News
View More
7 Practice notes
View More
1 Q&As

Related documents:

4 News
View More
7 Practice notes
View More
1 Q&As