Private prosecutions—abuse of process (Asif v Ditta and Riaz)

Corporate Crime analysis: The Court of Appeal refused a renewed application by the private prosecutor (Mr Asif) for permission to appeal against the Crown Court judge’s terminating ruling, pursuant to section 58 of the Criminal Justice Act 2003. The ruling in question was a stay of the proceedings, the lower court having determined that the circumstances of the case were such that it would be an abuse of the court’s process to permit the prosecution to continue. In so deciding, the Court of Appeal made a number of significant findings and observations to which those advising private prosecutors will want to have due regard, including in relation to: parallel civil proceedings; the impact of a private prosecutor’s motive; the court’s approach when dealing with a ‘proxy’ prosecutor; and the court’s power to award costs against parties, their legal representatives and third parties, in accordance with, respectively, sections 19, 19A and 19B of the Prosecution of Offences Act 1985. Written by Gareth Minty (legal director) and Tim Thompson (managing associate) at Mishcon de Reya LLP. or to read the full analysis.