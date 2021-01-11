Private law claim by council for historic care costs (Surrey County Council v NHS Lincolnshire Clinical Commissioning Group)

Local Government analysis: Surrey County Council spent £1.5m providing care and accommodation for a man with autism over a six-and-a-half year period which should have been funded by the NHS. The council brought a private law claim in restitution against the relevant clinical commissioning group (CCG). The court awarded the council the care costs and interest in respect of the period for which the claim was not statute barred on grounds of limitation. Written by Victoria Butler-Cole QC at 39 Essex Chambers.
