Dispute Resolution / Claims and remedies / Restitution, unjust enrichment and related claims

Private law claim by council for historic care costs (Surrey County Council v NHS Lincolnshire Clinical Commissioning Group)

Published on: 11 January 2021
Updated on: 11 January 2021
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Local Government analysis: Surrey County Council spent £1.5m providing care and accommodation for a man with autism over a six-and-a-half year period which should have been funded by the NHS. The council brought a private law claim in restitution against the relevant clinical commissioning group (CCG). The court awarded the council the care costs and interest in respect of the period for which the claim was not statute barred on grounds of limitation. Written by Victoria Butler-Cole QC at 39 Essex Chambers. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

What is a tort?

This practice note provides an introduction to tort law by addressing three questions:•what does the concept of being liable in tort mean? And how does tort relate to contract and criminal law•how has the law of tort developed?•what is the scope of tort, ie what interests does it protect? What

Forum non conveniens—scope and application

This Practice Note considers the doctrine of forum non conveniens, also referred to as the appropriate forum or the proper place for a dispute to be determined. This doctrine is of relevance when determining whether the courts of England and Wales have jurisdiction to hear a dispute and is applied

Automatism

Definition of automatismAn act is done in a state of automatism if it is done by the body without control by the mind, (eg it is a spasm or a reflex), or if it is done by a person who is not conscious of what they are doing. The act may be described as involuntary, but will not be regarded as such

Tomlin orders

Brexit: The UK's departure from the EU on exit day ie Friday 31 January 2020 has implications for practitioners dealing with provisions in the CPR relevant to cross border matters, including CPR 5.4C (discussed below). For guidance on the impact of Brexit on the CPR, see Cross border

