Private FDR privilege under the microscope (LS v PS (Q Company (a litigation lender) intervening)

Published on: 12 January 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Private FDR privilege under the microscope (LS v PS (Q Company (a litigation lender) intervening)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?

Article summary

Family analysis: This case caught the eye of many financial remedy practitioners and concerned a litigation funder's application for disclosure of a raft of without prejudice material from concluded financial remedy proceedings, including a Zoom recording of a private financial dispute resolution (FDR) hearing. The intervening funder alleged that a consent order was structured with the intention of defeating its debt. Its application to set the consent order aside is now listed for a full hearing in March 2022. For now, the court declined the litigation funder's application for disclosure, finding that the privilege afforded FDR hearings by Family Procedure Rules 2010, PD 9A, para 6.2 applied. Mrs Justice Roberts also confirmed that the privilege attaching to a private FDR was the same as if the FDR had taken place in court. Clare Williams, professional support lawyer at JMW Solicitors LLP, examines the issues.

