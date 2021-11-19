LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Family / Financial provision / Trusts

Legal News

Private equity funds, trusts and non-marital resources in a sharing case (A v M)

Published on: 19 November 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Private equity funds, trusts and non-marital resources in a sharing case (A v M)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?

Article summary

Family analysis: On a final hearing of the wife’s financial remedies claims, Mr Justice Mostyn held that private equity ‘carry’ is a hybrid asset, the sharing of marital assets should be limited as much as possible, parties should use their own resources (including non-marital resources) before a call is made on their ex-spouse and nominal periodical payments are contrary to the statutory duty to effect a clean break. Further, the court will add back excessive legal costs incurred by a party before equalising net assets, costs are a special case for add-back purposes and arguments to share in post-separation earnings or profits, or in assets which have already been divided and distributed, are untenable. The court reiterated that a party must negotiate openly, reasonably and responsibly otherwise they will suffer a penalty in costs. The court also held that in future cases there is no entitlement to anonymity and queried whether there ever was such an entitlement. Fiona Stewart, barrister at QEB, considers the implications. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Lease transactions toolkit (environmental issues)—Commercial Property Standard Enquiries and additional

Lease transactions toolkit (environmental issues)—Commercial Property Standard Enquiries and additional

Commercial Property Standard EnquiriesThe Commercial Property Standard Enquiries (CPSE) have become the industry standard pre-contract enquiries for commercial property transactions:•CPSE.1 (version 3.8) General pre-contract enquiries for all commercial property transactions•CPSE.2 (version 3.4)

Pre-trial and case management hearings in the Crown Court

Pre-trial and case management hearings in the Crown Court

Pre-trial and case management hearings in the Crown CourtCoronavirus (COVID-19): This Practice Note contains guidance on subjects impacted by the Coronavirus Act 2020 (CA 2020). CA 2020, among other measures, makes provision for the extended use of live links and audio links in criminal proceedings.

Guide to using the Lexis®PSL Employment Schedule of Loss application

Guide to using the Lexis®PSL Employment Schedule of Loss application

Guide to using the Lexis®PSL Employment Schedule of Loss applicationThe automated unfair dismissal schedule of loss is designed to make the preparation of a schedule more efficient, accurate and also easier to update. It:•can be used to create a schedule for a claimant or a counter-schedule for a

Proprietary estoppel

Proprietary estoppel

Proprietary estoppelThis Practice Note considers proprietary estoppel from a generic standpoint.For industry specific guidance on proprietary estoppel, see Practice Notes:•Estoppel and property law•Mortgages by estoppelProprietary estoppel—what is it?Unlike the other forms of estoppel (see Practice

Related documents:

4 News
View More
2 Practice notes
1 Precedents
5 Q&As
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More
5 Q&As
View More
2 Practice notes
1 Precedents