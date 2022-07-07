LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Legal News

Private and confidential discussions and threats to disclose—data protection, breach of confidence and misuse of private information claims (Clearcourse Partnership v Jethwa)

Published on: 07 July 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
Article summary

Information Law analysis: This is a concise judgement about whether an interim non-disclosure order should be continued to protect the content of private and confidential discussions taking place in the context of the negotiation of a business acquisition. Mr Justice Saini explored the issues around inadvertently overhearing these types of discussions, and the circumstances in which those conversations import a duty of confidence. Where there is understood to be a threat to disclose all or some of those discussions to a third party, the judgment considers the basis on which a misuse of private information claim may succeed, and how keeping copy images relating to such discussions may be a breach of the EU's General Data Protection Regulation (the EU GDPR) and/or the UK General Data Protection Regulation (the UK GDPR). The court held that the claimant was likely to succeed in its claims for a data protection breach, breach of confidence, and misuse of private information. It further held that the non-disclosure order should be continued to trial or further order. Written by Charlotte Clayson, partner at Trowers & Hamlins LLP. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

