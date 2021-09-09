Private Client weekly highlights—9 September 2021

Article summary

This week’s edition of Private Client highlights includes: (1) Further updates to the Trust Registration Service; (2) Re C (capacity to access the internet and social media), in which the Court of Protection found that a young woman lacked capacity to access the internet and social media; (3) Sleight v Callin, which illustrates the dangers of dealing with assets falling within the assets of a deceased’s estate, where that estate is insolvent and subsequently the subject of an insolvency administration order; (4) Lonsdale v Teasdale, which concerned procedural irregularity and the burden of proof in assessing testamentary capacity; (5) Jones v Lydon, in which the court analysed leading authorities on exceptions to without prejudice privilege, including the estoppel exception; (6) The Law Commission publishes its 2021–22 business plan, and (7) The Autumn Budget will take place on 27 October. or to read the full analysis.