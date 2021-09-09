LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Private Client

Legal News

Private Client weekly highlights—9 September 2021

Published on: 09 September 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Private Client weekly highlights—9 September 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Brexit
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)—HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for week commencing 6 September 2021
  • Trusts
  • Trust Registration Service opens for non-taxable trusts
  • UK signs up to best practice beneficial ownership transparency disclosure principles
  • Further updates to Trust Registration Service (TRS) deadlines and exclusions
  • Court of Protection
    • More...

Article summary

This week’s edition of Private Client highlights includes: (1) Further updates to the Trust Registration Service; (2) Re C (capacity to access the internet and social media), in which the Court of Protection found that a young woman lacked capacity to access the internet and social media; (3) Sleight v Callin, which illustrates the dangers of dealing with assets falling within the assets of a deceased’s estate, where that estate is insolvent and subsequently the subject of an insolvency administration order; (4) Lonsdale v Teasdale, which concerned procedural irregularity and the burden of proof in assessing testamentary capacity; (5) Jones v Lydon, in which the court analysed leading authorities on exceptions to without prejudice privilege, including the estoppel exception; (6) The Law Commission publishes its 2021–22 business plan, and (7) The Autumn Budget will take place on 27 October. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Hearsay evidence in civil litigation

Hearsay evidence in civil litigation

Hearsay evidence in civil litigationThis Practice Note provides guidance on the interpretation and application of the relevant provisions of the CPR. Depending on the court in which your matter is proceeding, you may also need to be mindful of additional provisions—see further below.This Practice

AML and counter-terrorist financing—source of funds and source of wealth

AML and counter-terrorist financing—source of funds and source of wealth

AML and counter-terrorist financing—source of funds and source of wealthSource of funds and wealth was a key focus of the SRA’s Preventing Money Laundering and Financing of Terrorism thematic review, published in March 2018. Its findings included that:•most firms understood the distinction between

Common financial covenants

Common financial covenants

Common financial covenantsThis Practice Note explains certain common financial covenants used in commercial finance transactions including:•minimum net worth test•gearing ratio•leverage ratio (or debt to equity ratio)•current ratio (or acid test ratio)•cashflow ratio•interest cover ratio, and•loan

Lexcel—assessment

Lexcel—assessment

Lexcel—assessmentLexcel is the Law Society's practice management standard. It is not compulsory although Lexcel accreditation can be helpful for firms wishing to be accredited under the Conveyancing Quality Scheme or the Legal Service Board's Specialist Quality Mark. This Practice Note tells you

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More