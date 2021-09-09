- Private Client weekly highlights—9 September 2021
- In this issue:
- Brexit
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for week commencing 6 September 2021
- Trusts
- Trust Registration Service opens for non-taxable trusts
- UK signs up to best practice beneficial ownership transparency disclosure principles
- Further updates to Trust Registration Service (TRS) deadlines and exclusions
- Court of Protection
More...
- Court of Protection holds that life-sustaining medical treatment should not be continued indefinitely in case of woman suffering severe complications from COVID-19
- Court of Protection finds young woman to lack capacity to access the internet and social media
- UK taxes for Private Client
- HMRC Trusts and Estates Newsletter: September 2021
- ATT response: Basis period reform
- Law society response: Income tax basis period reform consultation
- The government announces increases in NIC and tax on dividends
- Budget and Finance Bills
- The Chancellor announces that Autumn Budget will be on 27 October 2021
- Insolvency—Private Client
- Executors—beware section 284 of the Insolvency Act 1986 (Sleight (as trustee in bankruptcy of Charles Edward Holdroyd deceased) v Callin)
- Contentious trusts and estates
- Procedural irregularity and the burden of proof in assessing testamentary capacity (Lonsdale v Teasdale)
- Pensions, insurance and tax efficient investments
- The government announces pension triple lock scrapped for 2022–23
- AFM finds that more than £600m of Child Trust Funds remain unclaimed
- Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland
- OSCR contacts charities in the Scottish Revitalising Trusts Project
- HMRC manual updates
- International
- Additional Private Client updates this week
- Law Commission publishes 2021–22 business plan
- Without prejudice correspondence—does silence constitute a statement? (Jones and another v Lydon and others)
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- LexTalk®Private Client: a Lexis®PSL community
- Collaborate and network with a community of expert lawyers
- New and updated content
- Updated Practice Notes
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- Latest Q&As
- Useful information
Less...
Article summary
This week’s edition of Private Client highlights includes: (1) Further updates to the Trust Registration Service; (2) Re C (capacity to access the internet and social media), in which the Court of Protection found that a young woman lacked capacity to access the internet and social media; (3) Sleight v Callin, which illustrates the dangers of dealing with assets falling within the assets of a deceased’s estate, where that estate is insolvent and subsequently the subject of an insolvency administration order; (4) Lonsdale v Teasdale, which concerned procedural irregularity and the burden of proof in assessing testamentary capacity; (5) Jones v Lydon, in which the court analysed leading authorities on exceptions to without prejudice privilege, including the estoppel exception; (6) The Law Commission publishes its 2021–22 business plan, and (7) The Autumn Budget will take place on 27 October.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.