Legal News

Private Client weekly highlights—9 June 2022

Published on: 09 June 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Private Client weekly highlights—9 June 2022
  • In this issue:
  • Brexit
  • Trusts
  • 90-day deadline in place for TRS after 4 June 2022
  • Ukraine conflict—STEP updates position paper following EU’s sixth round of sanctions against Russia
  • Powers of attorney and advance decisions
  • Court of Protection decides man with learning disability and chronic schizophrenia lacked capacity to execute LPA and orders registration of LPA to be cancelled (The Public Guardian v RI and others)
  • UK taxes for Private Client
  • Staleness no longer a defence to a discovery assessment (Revenue & Customs Commissioners v Martino)
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Private Client highlights includes: (1) Trusts created from 4 June 2022 onwards, will now need to be registered with the Trust Registration Service within 90 days; (2) The Public Guardian v RI and others, in which the Court of Protection decided that a man with a learning disability and chronic schizophrenia lacked capacity in 2009 to execute a LPA; (3) The Law Society reminds UK taxpayers of new CGT payment and reporting deadlines; (4) Revenue & Customs Commissioners v Martino, in which the Upper Tribunal held that staleness is no longer a defence to a discovery assessment; (5) STEP updates its position paper: EU sanctions against trusts with a 'Russian connection'; (6) The SRA announces new AML requirements, and (7) Italy publishes a decree establishing a register of company beneficial ownership.

