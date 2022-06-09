- Private Client weekly highlights—9 June 2022
- In this issue:
- Brexit
- Trusts
- 90-day deadline in place for TRS after 4 June 2022
- Ukraine conflict—STEP updates position paper following EU’s sixth round of sanctions against Russia
- Powers of attorney and advance decisions
- Court of Protection decides man with learning disability and chronic schizophrenia lacked capacity to execute LPA and orders registration of LPA to be cancelled (The Public Guardian v RI and others)
- UK taxes for Private Client
- Staleness no longer a defence to a discovery assessment (Revenue & Customs Commissioners v Martino)
- CIOT responds to OTS call for evidence on the review of property income
- Law Society reminds UK taxpayers of new CGT payment and reporting deadlines
- Law society response: Basis period reform provisional figures consultation
- HMRC Manuals tracker
- Tax avoidance, evasion and non-compliance
- New AML requirements announced by the SRA
- Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland
- Adults with Incapacity (Public Guardian’s Fees) (Scotland) Regulations 2022
- OPG Scotland announces fee increase from 1 July 2022
- International
- Ukraine conflict—Council of the EU adopts sixth sanctions package against Russia
- Italy publishes decree establishing a register of company beneficial ownership
- Additional Private Client updates this week
- HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for week commencing 6 June 2022
- FCA issues consumer warning on Unique Funeral Plans and Empathy Funeral Plans
- Financial safety net cap cuts payouts by £1bn over six years
Article summary
This week’s edition of Private Client highlights includes: (1) Trusts created from 4 June 2022 onwards, will now need to be registered with the Trust Registration Service within 90 days; (2) The Public Guardian v RI and others, in which the Court of Protection decided that a man with a learning disability and chronic schizophrenia lacked capacity in 2009 to execute a LPA; (3) The Law Society reminds UK taxpayers of new CGT payment and reporting deadlines; (4) Revenue & Customs Commissioners v Martino, in which the Upper Tribunal held that staleness is no longer a defence to a discovery assessment; (5) STEP updates its position paper: EU sanctions against trusts with a ‘Russian connection’; (6) The SRA announces new AML requirements, and (7) Italy publishes a decree establishing a register of company beneficial ownership.
