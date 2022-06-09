Private Client weekly highlights—9 June 2022

Article summary

This week’s edition of Private Client highlights includes: (1) Trusts created from 4 June 2022 onwards, will now need to be registered with the Trust Registration Service within 90 days; (2) The Public Guardian v RI and others, in which the Court of Protection decided that a man with a learning disability and chronic schizophrenia lacked capacity in 2009 to execute a LPA; (3) The Law Society reminds UK taxpayers of new CGT payment and reporting deadlines; (4) Revenue & Customs Commissioners v Martino, in which the Upper Tribunal held that staleness is no longer a defence to a discovery assessment; (5) STEP updates its position paper: EU sanctions against trusts with a ‘Russian connection’; (6) The SRA announces new AML requirements, and (7) Italy publishes a decree establishing a register of company beneficial ownership. or to read the full analysis.