- Private Client weekly highlights—9 December 2021
This week’s edition of Private Client highlights includes: (1) Wang v Darby, which held that no trust of any kind had been created under a cryptoasset repurchase agreement; (2) Earl of Plymouth v Rees, a decision on ‘the realistic limits’ of proprietary estoppel; (3) Re AH, in which the Court of Appeal provides guidance in respect of a judge meeting ‘P’ in Court of Protection proceedings; (4) HMRC’s new guidance on how to work out the IHT due on gifts; (5) The Court of Appeal’s decision in Charman v RCC on whether the appellant had acquired a securities options while UK resident; (6) Re: Raymond James Gallagher, in which the court provides guidance on when a document presented in an insolvency might be considered a sham document, and (7) The UK Parliament invites views on the Dormant Assets Bill.
