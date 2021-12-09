LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Private Client

Legal News

Private Client weekly highlights—9 December 2021

Published on: 09 December 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Private Client weekly highlights—9 December 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Brexit
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)—HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for w/c 6 December 2021
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Law Society publishes responses to survey on video-witnessing of wills
  • Trusts
  • HMRC updates Trust Registration Service (TRS) guidance
  • Court of Protection
  • The Court of Appeal provides guidance in respect of judges meeting ‘P’, in Court of Protection proceedings (Re AH)
    • More...

Article summary

This week’s edition of Private Client highlights includes: (1) Wang v Darby, which held that no trust of any kind had been created under a cryptoasset repurchase agreement; (2) Earl of Plymouth v Rees, a decision on ‘the realistic limits’ of proprietary estoppel; (3) Re AH, in which the Court of Appeal provides guidance in respect of a judge meeting ‘P’ in Court of Protection proceedings; (4) HMRC’s new guidance on how to work out the IHT due on gifts; (5) The Court of Appeal’s decision in Charman v RCC on whether the appellant had acquired a securities options while UK resident; (6) Re: Raymond James Gallagher, in which the court provides guidance on when a document presented in an insolvency might be considered a sham document, and (7) The UK Parliament invites views on the Dormant Assets Bill. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Rescission of a contract

Rescission of a contract

Rescission of a contractWhat is rescission of a contract?The remedy of rescission is available to a party whose consent, in entering into a contract, has been invalidated in some way:•the effect of rescinding a contract is to extinguish it and restore the parties to their pre-contractual

Subrogation in insurance and reinsurance

Subrogation in insurance and reinsurance

Subrogation in insurance and reinsuranceWhat is the right of subrogation?In the context of insurance and reinsurance, the right of subrogation entitles an insurer or reinsurer, having indemnified the (re)insured, to ‘step into its shoes’ to bring an action in the (re)insured’s name. For the purpose

Involuntary manslaughter

Involuntary manslaughter

Involuntary manslaughterInvoluntary manslaughter—introductionManslaughter can be classified as either voluntary or involuntary. Voluntary manslaughter consists of those killings which would be murder (because the accused has the relevant mental element—hence the label voluntary manslaughter) but

Deed of surrender

Deed of surrender

DateD [date]Parties1[name of Landlord] [of OR incorporated in England and Wales with company registration number [number] whose registered office is at] [address] (Landlord)2[name of Tenant] [of OR incorporated in England and Wales with company registration number [number] whose registered office

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More