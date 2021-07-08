Private Client weekly highlights—8 July 2021

Article summary

This week’s edition of Private Client highlights includes: (1) HMRC’s announcement that Legislation Day is Tuesday 20 July 2021 when it will publish draft legislation for the Finance Bill 2021–22; (2) the MoJ launches a consultation on aligning fees for grants of probate; (3) analysis of HMRC v Haworth in which the Supreme Court dismissed HMRC’s appeal and upheld the Court of Appeal decision to quash the follower notice and the accelerated payment notice based on it; (4) analysis of the Charities Bill 2021; (5) the European Commission withholds consent for the UK to accede to the Lugano Convention; (6) HMRC’s announcement that it will retire the stamp presses in favour of electronic stamp duty process; (7) Re KM in which the Court of Protection held withdrawal of life sustaining treatment was in the patient’s best interests despite strong family opposition; and (7) the Department of Health and Social Care’s new guidance on Liberty Protection Safeguards. or to read the full analysis.