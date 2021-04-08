- Private Client weekly highlights—8 April 2021
- In this issue:
- Brexit
- Route map for retained EU law—a new Court of Appeal judgment (Lipton v BA City Flyer Ltd)
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for week commencing 5 April 2021
- Elderly and vulnerable clients
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—care home residents to soon be allowed two visitors
- Spouses, civil partners and cohabitants
- Civil Partnership (Registration and Records) (Amendment) Regulations 2021
- UK taxes for Private Client
- WRA updates Land Transaction Tax calculator
- Pensions, insurance and tax efficient investments
- Court of Appeal holds SIPP contract unenforceable under FSMA 2000, s 27
- Charity and philanthropy
- Proposals for reform of dealing with charity land
- HMRC Manuals tracker
- International
- HMRC confirms that it will not exempt displaced expatriate employees from tax
- HMRC publishes guidance on repayment of the non-UK resident SDLT surcharge
- OECD releases the third peer review report on the prevention of tax treaty shopping
- OECD announces first tax information exchanges for 12 no or only nominal tax jurisdictions
- Additional Private Client updates this week
- HM Land Registry updates Practice Guides 27 and 49
- UK/EU divergence – have your say
Article summary
This week’s edition of Private Client highlights includes: (1) Lipton v BA City Flyer Ltd, in which the Court of Appeal gives helpful guidance on determining whether a regulation is EU retained law; (2) Adams v Options UK Personal Pensions LLP, where the Court of Appeal held a SIPP contract to be unenforceable under FSMA 2000, s 27; (3) New HMRC guidance on how to apply for a repayment of the non-UK Resident SDLT surcharge; (4) The government’s response to the Law Commission’s report on Technical Issues in Charity Law; (5) HMRC’s statement that it will not exempt from tax expatriate employees who have been displaced as a result of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, and (6) An invitation to participate in our Customer Survey on UK/EU Divergence.
