Private Client weekly highlights—8 April 2021

Article summary

This week’s edition of Private Client highlights includes: (1) Lipton v BA City Flyer Ltd, in which the Court of Appeal gives helpful guidance on determining whether a regulation is EU retained law; (2) Adams v Options UK Personal Pensions LLP, where the Court of Appeal held a SIPP contract to be unenforceable under FSMA 2000, s 27; (3) New HMRC guidance on how to apply for a repayment of the non-UK Resident SDLT surcharge; (4) The government’s response to the Law Commission’s report on Technical Issues in Charity Law; (5) HMRC’s statement that it will not exempt from tax expatriate employees who have been displaced as a result of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, and (6) An invitation to participate in our Customer Survey on UK/EU Divergence. or to read the full analysis.