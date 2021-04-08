Sign-in Help
Private Client weekly highlights—8 April 2021

Published on: 08 April 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Brexit
  • Route map for retained EU law—a new Court of Appeal judgment (Lipton v BA City Flyer Ltd)
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)—HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for week commencing 5 April 2021
  • Elderly and vulnerable clients
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)—care home residents to soon be allowed two visitors
  • Spouses, civil partners and cohabitants
  • Civil Partnership (Registration and Records) (Amendment) Regulations 2021
This week’s edition of Private Client highlights includes: (1) Lipton v BA City Flyer Ltd, in which the Court of Appeal gives helpful guidance on determining whether a regulation is EU retained law; (2) Adams v Options UK Personal Pensions LLP, where the Court of Appeal held a SIPP contract to be unenforceable under FSMA 2000, s 27; (3) New HMRC guidance on how to apply for a repayment of the non-UK Resident SDLT surcharge; (4) The government’s response to the Law Commission’s report on Technical Issues in Charity Law; (5) HMRC’s statement that it will not exempt from tax expatriate employees who have been displaced as a result of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, and (6) An invitation to participate in our Customer Survey on UK/EU Divergence. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

