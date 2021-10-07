LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Private Client weekly highlights—7 October 2021

Published on: 07 October 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Brexit
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)—HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for week commencing 4 October 2021
  • Court of Protection
  • Court of Protection issues order preventing dementia sufferer from having contact with man who was exerting coercive control over her
  • Elderly and vulnerable clients
  • DHSC launches review of health and social care leadership
  • JCHR launches new inquiry on protecting human rights in care settings
    • More...

Article summary

This week’s edition of Private Client highlights includes: (1) Re BU, where the Court of Protection issued an order preventing a dementia sufferer from having contact with a man who was exerting coercive control over her; (2) The Department of Health and Social Care launches a review of health and social care leadership; (3) Wilson v HMRC, in which the Upper Tribunal held that a ‘fixed income member’ of an LLP was a self-employed earner and therefore liable to pay NICs on profits arising from the LLP; (4) the UT’s decision in Hampton George Hewitt that the taxpayer was not entitled to bring a late appeal against an HMRC decision that breached his EU law rights, since the time-limited rights that had been available to him, to request a statutory review or appeal it to the FTT, had provided an effective remedy; (5) Green and Brookmann Home Ltd v Johnson and Mann, where the liquidator of a company set up to acquire the business and ultimately the shareholding of a textile company failed in an attempt to recover payments made by the former directors to themselves; (6) Amarjit Bhaur and others v Equity First Trustees, where the High Court rejected an application to set aside an employee benefit trust on grounds of mistake; (7) Analysis of a new French law which some experts believe may lead to more claims from beneficiaries of an estate where forced heirship is bypassed by an EU succession election, and (8) The impact of the DCMS’ consultation on proposed reforms to UK data protection law. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

