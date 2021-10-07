- Private Client weekly highlights—7 October 2021
- In this issue:
- Brexit
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for week commencing 4 October 2021
- Court of Protection
- Court of Protection issues order preventing dementia sufferer from having contact with man who was exerting coercive control over her
- Elderly and vulnerable clients
- DHSC launches review of health and social care leadership
- JCHR launches new inquiry on protecting human rights in care settings
- UK taxes for Private Client
- HMRC guidance: Stamp Duty Land Tax residential property rates revert to pre-pandemic levels
- HMRC guidance: CJRS and SEISS ended on 30 September
- High Court rejects application to set aside EBT on grounds of mistake (Amarjit Bhaur and others v Equity First Trustees)
- SI 2021/1088 The Social Security (Switzerland) Order 2021
- Upper Tribunal rules taxpayer was not entitled to bring late appeal (Hampton George Hewitt v HMRC)
- Fixed income LLP member held to be self-employed (Wilson v HMRC)
- FTT finds membership fees charged to Freemasons were not exempt from VAT
- Budgets and Finance Bills
- Autumn Budget 2021
- Insolvency—Private Client
- Failed claim to recover antecedent payments to company directors (Green and Brookmann Home Ltd v Johnson and Mann)
- Goodwill transferred for no consideration was not a business with value so was not an unlawful transfer
- Charity and philanthropy
- CEO of Charity Commission addresses Charity Commission Annual Public Meeting 2021
- Pensions, insurance and tax efficient investments
- Pension schemes newsletter 133: September 2021
- TPR’s new powers could create wider ripples
- HMRC Manuals trackers
- International
- Contact and compensation—will the new law in France bring more claims from beneficiaries of an estate where forced heirship is bypassed by EU succession election?
- EU defends tax blacklist after global investigative report
- EU removes Anguilla, Dominica and Seychelles from list of non-co-operative jurisdictions for tax
- Additional Private Client updates this week
- Consultation on reforms to UK data protection law—what are the impacts?
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- LexTalk®Private Client: a Lexis®PSL community
- Collaborate and network with a community of expert lawyers
- New and updated content
- Updated Practice Notes
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- Latest Q&As
- Useful information
This week’s edition of Private Client highlights includes: (1) Re BU, where the Court of Protection issued an order preventing a dementia sufferer from having contact with a man who was exerting coercive control over her; (2) The Department of Health and Social Care launches a review of health and social care leadership; (3) Wilson v HMRC, in which the Upper Tribunal held that a ‘fixed income member’ of an LLP was a self-employed earner and therefore liable to pay NICs on profits arising from the LLP; (4) the UT’s decision in Hampton George Hewitt that the taxpayer was not entitled to bring a late appeal against an HMRC decision that breached his EU law rights, since the time-limited rights that had been available to him, to request a statutory review or appeal it to the FTT, had provided an effective remedy; (5) Green and Brookmann Home Ltd v Johnson and Mann, where the liquidator of a company set up to acquire the business and ultimately the shareholding of a textile company failed in an attempt to recover payments made by the former directors to themselves; (6) Amarjit Bhaur and others v Equity First Trustees, where the High Court rejected an application to set aside an employee benefit trust on grounds of mistake; (7) Analysis of a new French law which some experts believe may lead to more claims from beneficiaries of an estate where forced heirship is bypassed by an EU succession election, and (8) The impact of the DCMS’ consultation on proposed reforms to UK data protection law.
