- Private Client weekly highlights—7 July 2022
- In this issue:
- Trusts
- HMRC adds guidance on registering trusts where the settlor is deceased
- Court of Protection
- Court of Protection holds it is in best interests for resistant 22-year-old man with autism to receive dental treatment under general anaesthetic and ENT investigations but not to receive a frenectomy (South Tyneside and Sunderland NHS Trust Foundation v SA)
- Court of Protection affirms decision to remove a deprivation of liberty application concerning a 17–year-old boy with autism and learning difficulties from the streamlined procedure (Bolton Council v KL)
- Court of Protection grants injunctive relief against family of vulnerable young woman in order to establish clear boundaries and manage family’s ‘intimidating’ behaviour (An NHS Foundation Trust v G)
- Elderly and vulnerable clients
- Care and Support (Charging and Assessment of Resources) (Amendment) (No 2) Regulations 2022
- UK taxes for Private Client
- HMRC reports increase in IHT interest rate for late payments to 3.75%
- HMRC launches tool to determine statutory tax residence
- ATT welcomes proposals to simplify income tax for low-income estates
- HMRC launches consultation on tertiary legislation for Making Tax Digital for income tax
- SI 2022/754 The Taxation of Chargeable Gains (Gilt-edged Securities) Order 2022
- ATT questions impact of proposed capital allowances reforms on smaller businesses
- Class 1 NICs primary threshold increases from 6 July 2022
- UT upholds FTT decision that ‘half-baked’ property transactions do not constitute a trade (Foundation Partners v HMRC)
- HMRC Manuals updates
- Budget and Finance Bills
- Draft Finance Bill clauses to be published on 20 July 2022
- Insolvency—Private Client
- Insolvency Service launches call for evidence on personal insolvency framework
- Digital assets and cryptoassets
- HMRC consults on taxation of decentralised finance involving cryptoassets
- Contentious trusts and estates
- Court of Appeal rules on trustee remuneration (Da Silva v Heselton)
- Will found invalid where solicitor did not investigate paranoid delusions (Boast v Ballardi)
- Pensions, insurance and tax efficient investments
- Pension schemes newsletter 140: June 2022
- SI 2022/723 The Registered Pension Schemes (Authorised Member Payments) Regulations 2022
- Helping savers understand their pension choices
- Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland
- OPG Scotland announce reduced waiting times for PoA amendments and revocation
- Independent report into funding for Scottish tax and welfare devolution
- International
- HM Treasury consults on narrowing scope of sovereign immunity from direct taxation
- SI 2022/725 Register of Overseas Entities (Verification and Provision of Information) Regulations 2022
- SI 2022/730 Land Registration (Amendment) Rules 2022
- HM Treasury updates advisory notice on ML/TF controls for higher risk jurisdictions
Article summary
This week’s edition of Private Client highlights includes: (1) Draft legislation for Finance Bill 2023 will be published on 20 July 2022; (2) Updated guidance from HMRC on registering trusts where the settlor is deceased; (3) An NHS Foundation Trust v G, in which the Court of Protection granted injunctive relief against the family of a vulnerable young woman in order to establish clear boundaries and manage intimidating behaviour; (4) HMRC increases rate of interest payable on late payments of IHT to 3.75%; (5) Da Silva v Heselton, in which the Court of Appeal upheld the view that a trustee or executor can rely upon the charging clause in the Will to charge for work done or time spent in the administration of the estate only if that work falls within the scope of their profession or business in question; (6) HM Treasury consults on narrowing scope of sovereign immunity from direct taxation; and (7) DWP launches a call for evidence seeking views on how it can support pension scheme members make informed decisions on using their savings.
