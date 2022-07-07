LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Legal News

Private Client weekly highlights—7 July 2022

Published on: 07 July 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
Article summary

This week’s edition of Private Client highlights includes: (1) Draft legislation for Finance Bill 2023 will be published on 20 July 2022; (2) Updated guidance from HMRC on registering trusts where the settlor is deceased; (3) An NHS Foundation Trust v G, in which the Court of Protection granted injunctive relief against the family of a vulnerable young woman in order to establish clear boundaries and manage intimidating behaviour; (4) HMRC increases rate of interest payable on late payments of IHT to 3.75%; (5) Da Silva v Heselton, in which the Court of Appeal upheld the view that a trustee or executor can rely upon the charging clause in the Will to charge for work done or time spent in the administration of the estate only if that work falls within the scope of their profession or business in question; (6) HM Treasury consults on narrowing scope of sovereign immunity from direct taxation; and (7) DWP launches a call for evidence seeking views on how it can support pension scheme members make informed decisions on using their savings. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

