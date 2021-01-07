Private Client weekly highlights—7 January 2021

Article summary

This week’s edition of Private Client highlights includes: (1) The European Union (Future Relationship) Act 2020 and its implications for UK law; (2) Report of the Wealth Tax Commission on a proposed wealth tax; (3) The Resolution Foundation’s call for tax policy to address wealth disparity; (4) HMRC v Stephen Warshaw, in which the UT confirmed that preference shares were ordinary share capital for tax purposes; (5) The UK’s surprise move to replace DAC 6 regulations with OECD Mandatory Disclosure Rules; (6) Updated Brexit transition guidance from the DWP on benefits and pensions of UK nationals living in the EEA or Switzerland; (7) A Court of Protection decision which considered the circumstances when proceedings should continue to be heard in private or whether they should be heard in public with a transparency order; (8) HMRC v Rialas, in which the UT upheld the FTT decision on transfer of assets abroad regime, and (9) The OECD report on Taxation and Philanthropy. or to read the full analysis.