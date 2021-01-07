- Private Client weekly highlights—7 January 2021
- In this issue:
- Brexit
- Brexit transition period ended on 31 December 2020—what does this mean for Private Client lawyers?
- UK-EU data flows, adequacy and regulatory changes from 1 January 2021
- Brexit Bulletin—new and updated Brexit transition guidance published on IP completion day
- Examining the European Union (Future Relationship) Act 2020
- European Union (Future Relationship) Act 2020
- Lawyers, legal services and cross-border legal cases—Brexit transition guidance reissued on IP completion day
- Sanctions—Brexit transition guidance reissued on IP completion day
- Brexit Bulletin—Withdrawal Agreement Joint Committee publishes decision on social security co-ordination
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Message from Lord Chief Justice amid new coronavirus (COVID-19) restrictions
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—HMCTS updates guidance amid new lockdown measures
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for week commencing 4 January
- Probate
- Mandating of online probate applications in force from 11 January 2021
- Trusts
- Trust not illusory (The Law Society v Dua)
- Powers of attorney and advance decisions
- Coronavirus (COVID–19)—updated guidance for registering an EPA
- UK taxes for Private Client
- Wealth Tax Commission—a wealth tax for the UK Final Report
- Think tank argues that UK tax policy should target wealth disparity
- UT confirms preference shares were ordinary share capital for tax purposes (HMRC v Stephen Warshaw)
- Receiving interest, royalties or dividends payments from the EU—Brexit transition guidance reissued post-IP completion day
- HMRC consultation on follower notices and penalties
- Tax avoidance, evasion and non-compliance
- UK to replace DAC 6 regulations with OECD Mandatory Disclosure Rules
- How to report cross-border arrangements (DAC6) to HMRC
- Pensions, insurance and tax efficient investments
- Benefits and pensions—updated Brexit transition guidance from DWP
- Research finds women’s income likely to fall by almost twice men’s post-divorce
- Court of Protection
- Court of Protection stands by decision to withdraw life sustaining treatment in the face of challenges from P’s family
- Court of Protection lifts deprivation of liberty order over young woman in accordance with her wishes and feelings
- Court of Protection declines to continue to hear proceedings in private in the interests of open justice
- Charity and philanthropy
- OECD report on Taxation and Philanthropy
- HMRC Manuals tracker
- International
- UK citizens in the EU—Brexit transition guidance reissued on IP completion day
- EU and EEA citizens in the UK—Brexit transition guidance reissued on IP completion day
- UT upholds FTT decision on transfer of assets abroad regime (HMRC v Rialas)
- Additional Private Client updates this week
- Law Society publishes Q&A on electronic signatures
Article summary
This week’s edition of Private Client highlights includes: (1) The European Union (Future Relationship) Act 2020 and its implications for UK law; (2) Report of the Wealth Tax Commission on a proposed wealth tax; (3) The Resolution Foundation’s call for tax policy to address wealth disparity; (4) HMRC v Stephen Warshaw, in which the UT confirmed that preference shares were ordinary share capital for tax purposes; (5) The UK’s surprise move to replace DAC 6 regulations with OECD Mandatory Disclosure Rules; (6) Updated Brexit transition guidance from the DWP on benefits and pensions of UK nationals living in the EEA or Switzerland; (7) A Court of Protection decision which considered the circumstances when proceedings should continue to be heard in private or whether they should be heard in public with a transparency order; (8) HMRC v Rialas, in which the UT upheld the FTT decision on transfer of assets abroad regime, and (9) The OECD report on Taxation and Philanthropy.
