Private Client weekly highlights—7 April 2022

Article summary

This week's edition of Private Client weekly highlights includes: (1) The government’s announcement that it will introduce tax exemptions for sponsorship payments under the Homes for Ukraine Scheme; (2) The decision of the First-tier Tax Tribunal in McCann Media that the provision of punditry and co-commentary services by a former footballer to Sky through a personal service company was an employment arrangement for IR35 purposes; (3) Islington London Borough Council v EF, in which the Family Division dismissed an application by a local authority for orders pursuant to the inherent jurisdiction to prohibit a vulnerable young woman from travelling to Brazil in order to be with her partner; (4) Pangou v Nzoulou, in which the court granted an unmarried partner a limited grant to bury her intestate partner’s body; (5) Batt v Boswell, which contains a detailed analysis of the extent of the obligation of trustees to segregate trust funds and the formalities that trustees should observe when dealing with trust monies; (6) The first seizure of crypto-assets by a UK law enforcement agency for VAT fraud; (7) Guernsey approves an Ordinance to introduce LPAs from 1 April 2022, and (8) Al-Thani v Al Thani, in which the Eastern Caribbean Court of Appeal held that a foreign oral Will was enforceable in the BVI in respect of movable property in the BVI. or to read the full analysis.