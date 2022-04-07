- Private Client weekly highlights—7 April 2022
- In this issue:
- Ukraine crisis
- Ukraine conflict—Government updates guidance on Russia (Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations
- Ukraine conflict—OFSI updates its Russia guidance
- Ukraine conflict—OFSI updates list of persons named in relation to financial and investment restrictions in Russia
- Brexit
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for week commencing 4 April 2022
- Probate
- Increase in number of digital probate applications
- Trusts
- CA allows appeal in Allianz Global Investors GmbH and others v Barclays Bank plc
- Court of Protection
- Court of Protection finds that it is in best interests of E to receive Covid-19 vaccinations despite the fact that E suffered brain damage from the whooping cough vaccine in infancy (North Yorkshire Clinical Commissioning Group v E (Covid Vaccination))
- Court of Protection decides man with complex and challenging medical history has capacity to decide upon medical treatment, including the decision to reject feeding (PH v Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board)
- Elderly and vulnerable clients
- Islington London Borough Council v EF [2022] EWHC 803 (Fam)
- UK taxes for Private Client
- SI 2022/399 The Annual Tax on Enveloped Dwellings (Indexation of Annual Chargeable Amounts) Order 2022
- HMRC updates Trusts and Inheritance Tax and Trusts and Capital Gains guidance
- HMRC updates R185 (Settlor) and R185 (trust income)
- HMRC Guidance on submitting Appendix 7A and Appendix 7B returns
- Updated HMRC guidance on extended loss carry-back for companies
- Tax avoidance, evasion and non-compliance
- FTT dismisses Sky presenter’s PSC’s appeal against IR35 determination (McCann Media v HMRC)
- AML/CFT: ECON and Committee on Civil Liberties adopt position on draft cryptoasset legislation
- Budgets and Finance Bills
- Government statement on tax exemptions for sponsorship payments under Homes for Ukraine Scheme
- Digital assets and crypto-assets
- A landmark UK enforcement case for crypto-assets
- Charity and philanthropy
- Legacy Foresight predicts increase in income from charitable bequests for 2022-2026
- Contentious trusts and probate
- Unmarried partner given limited grant to bury intestate partner’s body (Pangou v Nzoulou)
- Breach of trust duty to segregate trust funds (Batt v Boswell)
- High Court upholds PRs standing to bring claim and county court’s refusal of summary judgment (Jennison v Jennison)
- Court of Appeal upholds decision that CHF 6m sum was an interest free loan not a gift (Volpi v Volpi)
- Pensions, insurance and tax efficient investments
- DWP launches consultation on investment in illiquid assets
- ABI and PLSA to lead industry campaign on pensions engagement
- TPR publishes report on Dosco Overseas Engineering Limited
- International
- Foreign oral wills are enforceable in the BVI (Al Thani v Al Thani)
- Guernsey approves Ordinance to introduce LPAs from 1 April 2022
- OECD consultation on tax challenges of digitalisation
- New OECD tool provides insights into digitalisation practices and initiatives for 76 tax administrations
- HMRC Manuals tracker
- Additional Private Client updates
- Privy Council dismisses appeal on undue influence (Nature Resorts Ltd v First Citizens Bank Ltd (Trinidad and Tobago)
- MoJ publishes Family Court Statistics for October to December 2021
Article summary
This week's edition of Private Client weekly highlights includes: (1) The government’s announcement that it will introduce tax exemptions for sponsorship payments under the Homes for Ukraine Scheme; (2) The decision of the First-tier Tax Tribunal in McCann Media that the provision of punditry and co-commentary services by a former footballer to Sky through a personal service company was an employment arrangement for IR35 purposes; (3) Islington London Borough Council v EF, in which the Family Division dismissed an application by a local authority for orders pursuant to the inherent jurisdiction to prohibit a vulnerable young woman from travelling to Brazil in order to be with her partner; (4) Pangou v Nzoulou, in which the court granted an unmarried partner a limited grant to bury her intestate partner’s body; (5) Batt v Boswell, which contains a detailed analysis of the extent of the obligation of trustees to segregate trust funds and the formalities that trustees should observe when dealing with trust monies; (6) The first seizure of crypto-assets by a UK law enforcement agency for VAT fraud; (7) Guernsey approves an Ordinance to introduce LPAs from 1 April 2022, and (8) Al-Thani v Al Thani, in which the Eastern Caribbean Court of Appeal held that a foreign oral Will was enforceable in the BVI in respect of movable property in the BVI.
