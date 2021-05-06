- Private Client weekly highlights—6 May 2021
- In this issue:
- Brexit
- Brexit Bulletin—Council of the European Union adopts decision to conclude TCA in final step of EU ratification
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for week commencing 3 May
- Probate
- MHCLG announces limit on mourners at funerals to be removed amid coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Trusts
- Additional information required for the Trust Registration Service (TRS)—updated guidance
- Court of Protection
- Court of Protection holds that facilitating P’s contact with a sex worker is not a a criminal offence
- Court of Protection grants permission to Local Authority to appeal Re C decision
- Court of Protection considers litigation capacity where P lacks subject-matter capacity
- Elderly and vulnerable clients
- DHSC announces easing of care homes restrictions amid coronavirus (COVID-19)
- UK taxes for Private Client
- HMRC guidance: Working through an umbrella company
- Updated stamp duty guidance for land or share transfers
- Consultation: Residential Property Developer Tax
- Inheritance Tax Act 1984 (Amendment) (Siblings) Bill [HL]
- Tax avoidance, evasion and non-compliance
- Disputes with HMRC—application for a preliminary hearing decision (Hoyle and others v HMRC)
- Danish Tax Authority faces jurisdictional barrier in withholding tax claim (Skatteforvaltningen v Solo Capital Partners)
- Budget and Finance Bills
- Finance Bill 2021: roundup of developments as at 3 May 2021
- Insolvency—Private Client
- Insolvency Service publishes guidance on requirements for independent scrutiny of disposal of assets in administration
- HM Treasury launches problem debt Breathing Space scheme
- Digital assets and crypto-assets
- Law Commission seeks views on market use of digital assets
- Charity and philanthropy
- Charities: donations made by way of waiving a refund or loan repayment
- Contentious trusts and estates
- Banks v Goodfellow remains good law—appeal in Clitheroe v Bond
- Clerical error where “each” mistyped as “both”
- Pensions, insurance and tax efficient investments
- Pensions Ombudsman rejects change of position defence where the complainant had committed to spending before the overpayment
- FSCS publishes findings of the financial attitudes and behaviours of retirees
- FCA consults on new requirement for pension providers to ‘nudge’ consumers to seek guidance
- HMRC publishes official statistics on flexible payments from pensions
- HMRC Manuals tracker
- International
- OECD and CREDAF renew partnership to strengthen tax co-operation
- Additional Private Client updates this week
- Supreme Court publishes 2021–2022 business plan
- HMCTS Strategic Engagement Group discusses court reforms and video hearings
- UK/EU divergence—have your say
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- LexTalk®Private Client: a Lexis®PSL community
- Collaborate and network with a community of expert lawyers
- New and updated content
- New Precedent
- Updated Practice Notes
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- Latest Q&As
- Useful information
Article summary
This week's edition of Private Client weekly highlights includes: (1) Updated guidance on the Trust Registration Service; (2) A Local Authority v C & Ors, in which the Court of Protection held that facilitating P’s contact with a sex worker is not a a criminal offence; (3) Kingdom of Denmark (Skatteforvaltningen (Danish Customs and Tax Administration) v Solo Capital Partners LLP (in special administration), the first definitive determination of the application of Dicey’s Rule 3 to tax refunds; (4) The Law Commission seeks views on market use of digital assets; (5) Clitheroe v Bond, in which the High Court confirmed that the correct test for determining testamentary capacity is Banks v Goodfellow and not the Mental Capacity Act 2005, and (6) Supreme Court publishes 2021–2022 business plan.
