Private Client weekly highlights—6 May 2021

Published on: 06 May 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Brexit
  • Brexit Bulletin—Council of the European Union adopts decision to conclude TCA in final step of EU ratification
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)—HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for week commencing 3 May
  • Probate
  • MHCLG announces limit on mourners at funerals to be removed amid coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • Trusts
  • Additional information required for the Trust Registration Service (TRS)—updated guidance
This week's edition of Private Client weekly highlights includes: (1) Updated guidance on the Trust Registration Service; (2) A Local Authority v C & Ors, in which the Court of Protection held that facilitating P’s contact with a sex worker is not a a criminal offence; (3) Kingdom of Denmark (Skatteforvaltningen (Danish Customs and Tax Administration) v Solo Capital Partners LLP (in special administration), the first definitive determination of the application of Dicey’s Rule 3 to tax refunds; (4) The Law Commission seeks views on market use of digital assets; (5) Clitheroe v Bond, in which the High Court confirmed that the correct test for determining testamentary capacity is Banks v Goodfellow and not the Mental Capacity Act 2005, and (6) Supreme Court publishes 2021–2022 business plan. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

