Private Client weekly highlights—6 May 2021

Article summary

This week's edition of Private Client weekly highlights includes: (1) Updated guidance on the Trust Registration Service; (2) A Local Authority v C & Ors, in which the Court of Protection held that facilitating P’s contact with a sex worker is not a a criminal offence; (3) Kingdom of Denmark (Skatteforvaltningen (Danish Customs and Tax Administration) v Solo Capital Partners LLP (in special administration), the first definitive determination of the application of Dicey’s Rule 3 to tax refunds; (4) The Law Commission seeks views on market use of digital assets; (5) Clitheroe v Bond, in which the High Court confirmed that the correct test for determining testamentary capacity is Banks v Goodfellow and not the Mental Capacity Act 2005, and (6) Supreme Court publishes 2021–2022 business plan. or to read the full analysis.