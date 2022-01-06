LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Private Client weekly highlights—6 January 2022

Published on: 06 January 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Brexit
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)—HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for the week commencing 3 January 2022
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Government announces £60m for adult social care response
  • Probate
  • HMCTS Probate updates probate application forms PA1P and PA1A
  • Executor’s costs not allowed (Brealey v Shepherd & Co)
  • Court of Protection
Article summary

This week’s edition of Private Client highlights includes: (1) HMCTS Probate updates probate application forms PA1P and PA1A; (2) Brealey v Shepherd & Co, in which the court disallowed a professional executor’s costs; (3) Re TH, which provides helpful guidance on the factors the Court of Protection will consider when making Anonymity and Transparency Orders; (4) R(BG and KG) v Suffolk County Council, in which a local authority was wrong in law when determining financial support under the Care Act 2014; (5) The OPG publishes guidance on reporting concerns about attorneys; (6) Tucker v Purle, where the court approved the compromise of a minor’s Family provision claim; (7) V М А v Stolichna obshtina, rayon ‘Pancharevo’, a decision of the ECJ about the rights of an EU citizen who is a minor, born and resident in a Member State other than that of their nationality and whose parents are persons of the same sex; (8) The EU Commission proposes to end the misuse of shell entities for tax purposes within the EU; (9) The Welsh government delivers its 2022-23 budget; (10) CIOT, ICAEW and STEP publish a joint guidance note highlighting the changes in HMRC’s approach to the treatment of loans made to remittance basis users, and (11) A potential date of 23 March for the Spring Statement 2022. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

