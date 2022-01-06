- Private Client weekly highlights—6 January 2022
- In this issue:
- Brexit
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for the week commencing 3 January 2022
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Government announces £60m for adult social care response
- Probate
- HMCTS Probate updates probate application forms PA1P and PA1A
- Executor’s costs not allowed (Brealey v Shepherd & Co)
- Court of Protection
- Anonymity and Transparency Orders in the Court of Protection (Re TH)
- Liberty Protection Safeguards implementation delayed
- OPG publishes guidance on reporting concerns about attorneys
- Elderly and vulnerable clients
- Local Authority wrong in law when determining financial support under the Care Act 2014 (R(BG and KG) v Suffolk County Council)
- Adult social care reform proposals—what might they mean for providers?
- UK taxes for Private Client
- HMRC launch consultation on changes to SDLT mixed-property purchases and Multiple Dwellings Relief
- HMRC Trusts and Estates Newsletter: December 2021
- Updated HMRC guidance on Making Tax Digital for Income Tax
- Updated CJRS guidance
- Tax news roundup: New Year 2022
- HMRC reports IHT interest rates increases to 2.75%
- HMRC updates forms IHT205, IHT217 and IHT207 and forms for Scottish estates
- Extension of capital gains tax 'no gain no loss' window on separation and divorce
- Budget and Finance Bills
- Potential date for Spring Statement 2022
- Insolvency—private client
- Fresh evidence on appeal of litigant in person at first instance (Williams v Nilsson and another)
- Insolvency Service opens consultation on the future of insolvency regulation
- Contentious trusts and estates
- Will provision had effect to revoke exercise of a power of appointment (Equiom (Isle of Man) Ltd v Velarde)
- Court approval of compromise of minor’s Family provision claim (Tucker v Purle)
- Pensions, insurance and tax efficient investments
- IIFA publishes report on how investment funds can help individuals save for retirement
- Government urged to rethink plans for statement season
- Government pushed to revise planned state pension age hike
- Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland
- Welsh Budget 2022-23—tax implications
- Welsh parliament consults on Bill to modify Welsh Tax Acts
- Scotland’s Framework for Tax 2021
- Scottish Government calls for evidence and views on consultation on LBTT: Additional Dwelling Supplement
- HMRC Manuals tracker
- International
- Treatment of loans secured on foreign income or gains by remittance basis users
- Commission proposes to end the misuse of shell entities for tax purposes within the EU
- Isle of Man and Guernsey double taxation agreements concerning assistance in the collection of taxes come into effect
- EU rights in home Member State for child whose parents of same sex are designated in birth certificate issued by host Member State (V М А v Stolichna obshtina, rayon ‘Pancharevo’)
- Additional Private Client updates this week
- Registration of Births and Deaths (Amendments) (England and Wales) Regulations 2021
- HM Land Registry updates Practice Guides 9, 10, 50, 62, 64 and 67
Article summary
This week’s edition of Private Client highlights includes: (1) HMCTS Probate updates probate application forms PA1P and PA1A; (2) Brealey v Shepherd & Co, in which the court disallowed a professional executor’s costs; (3) Re TH, which provides helpful guidance on the factors the Court of Protection will consider when making Anonymity and Transparency Orders; (4) R(BG and KG) v Suffolk County Council, in which a local authority was wrong in law when determining financial support under the Care Act 2014; (5) The OPG publishes guidance on reporting concerns about attorneys; (6) Tucker v Purle, where the court approved the compromise of a minor’s Family provision claim; (7) V М А v Stolichna obshtina, rayon ‘Pancharevo’, a decision of the ECJ about the rights of an EU citizen who is a minor, born and resident in a Member State other than that of their nationality and whose parents are persons of the same sex; (8) The EU Commission proposes to end the misuse of shell entities for tax purposes within the EU; (9) The Welsh government delivers its 2022-23 budget; (10) CIOT, ICAEW and STEP publish a joint guidance note highlighting the changes in HMRC’s approach to the treatment of loans made to remittance basis users, and (11) A potential date of 23 March for the Spring Statement 2022.
