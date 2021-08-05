- Private Client weekly highlights—5 August 2021
- In this issue:
- Brexit
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for week commencing 2 August 2021
- Trusts
- Registering a non-taxable trust with HMRC
- Elderly and vulnerable clients
- High Court declines to make costs order in proceedings relating to LPAs and Will of vulnerable elderly gentleman under the inherent jurisdiction (T and another v L and others)
- UK taxes for Private Client
More...
- Supreme Court finds taxpayer is estopped by convention from denying validity of HMRC’s enquiry (Tinkler v HMRC)
- Court of Appeal restores first instance decision on trading with a view to profit (Ingenious Games v HMRC)
- HMRC guidance to register an estate as a personal representative or manage the estate's details
- Updated guidance: Self-Employment Income Support Scheme (SEISS) grant
- Updated HMRC guidance: Changes to notifying an option to tax land and buildings
- National Insurance and social security: further updates to guidance workers moving between the UK and EEA or Switzerland
- Powers in the National Insurance Contributions Bill (NIC) 2021
- Repaying a disguised remuneration loan to a third party
- Budgets and Finance Bills
- Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) forecast to be presented on 27 October 2021
- Insolvency—Private Client
- Change of position and proving irreversibility (Atkinson & Mummery v Varma)
- INSOL Europe/LexisPSL Joint Project on ‘How EU Member States recognise insolvency/restructuring proceedings commenced in third country states’—Ireland
- Digital assets and crypto-assets
- FMLC responds to Law Commission’s call for evidence on digital assets
- Charity and philanthropy
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Charity Commission updates guidance for trustees
- Heritage property, landed estates and farming families
- Government boosts funding for farmers to tackle water pollution
- Pensions, insurance and tax efficient investments
- Consultation response on increasing the NMPA—key aspects and implications for pension schemes
- HMRC publishes pension schemes newsletter 131
- Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland
- CIOT comments on Scottish Parliament consultation - what matters to you
- International
- US-UK tax treaty still recognises residents as Europeans
- New OECD data highlights importance of international tax reforms
- Reporting rules for digital platforms—consultation
- Home Office pauses applications for new endorsing bodies
- Additional Private Client updates this week
- HMCTS removes Microsoft Teams and Skype guidance for remote hearings due to phasing out
- MoJ seeks views on dispute resolution in England and Wales
- HMRC Manuals tracker
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- LexTalk®Private Client: a Lexis®PSL community
- Collaborate and network with a community of expert lawyers
- New and updated content
- Updated Practice Notes
- Updated Precedent
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- Latest Q&As
- Useful information
Less...
Article summary
This week’s edition of Private Client highlights includes: (1) Updated guidance from HMRC on registering a non-taxable trust; (2) T v L, where the High Court declined to make a costs order in proceedings relating to the LPAs and Will of a vulnerable elderly individual under the inherent jurisdiction; (3) Tinkler v HMRC, in which the Supreme Court held that the taxpayer was estopped by convention from denying the validity of HMRC’s enquiry; (4) Atkinson & Mummery v Varma, a decision on change of position and proving irreversibility; (5) Analysis of HM Treasury’s consultation response on increasing the normal minimum pension age and the implications for pension schemes, and (6) The Ministry of Justice’s call for evidence on dispute resolution in England and Wales.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.