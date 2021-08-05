Private Client weekly highlights—5 August 2021

Article summary

This week’s edition of Private Client highlights includes: (1) Updated guidance from HMRC on registering a non-taxable trust; (2) T v L, where the High Court declined to make a costs order in proceedings relating to the LPAs and Will of a vulnerable elderly individual under the inherent jurisdiction; (3) Tinkler v HMRC, in which the Supreme Court held that the taxpayer was estopped by convention from denying the validity of HMRC’s enquiry; (4) Atkinson & Mummery v Varma, a decision on change of position and proving irreversibility; (5) Analysis of HM Treasury’s consultation response on increasing the normal minimum pension age and the implications for pension schemes, and (6) The Ministry of Justice’s call for evidence on dispute resolution in England and Wales. or to read the full analysis.