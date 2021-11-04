Private Client weekly highlights—4 November 2021

Article summary

This week’s edition of Private Client highlights includes: (1) Partington v Rossiter in which the Court of Appeal confirmed that a Will should be construed to include Jersey situs assets; (2) WU v BU (by her litigation friend, the Official Solicitor) where the Court of Protection took steps to protect a vulnerable woman from coercive control; (3) Higgins v Morgan, in which the court held that a proportion of the claimant’s conditional fee agreement was recoverable as part of a Family provision claim; (4) The Welsh Government’s Tax Policy Framework Update and Tax Policy Work Plan for 2021–26; (5) The government’s consultation on corporate re-domiciliation; (6) Rolfe v Veale Wasbrough Vizards LLP, in which the Court held that there is no right to damages for a de minimis data misuse; (7) Shulman v Hogan Lovells International LLP, which considered the extent to which a law firm’s actions prior to agreeing a retainer with a client can give rise to a conflict of interest; and (8) Publication of Finance Bill 2022. or to read the full analysis.