LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Private Client

Legal News

Private Client weekly highlights—4 November 2021

Published on: 04 November 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Private Client weekly highlights—4 November 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Brexit
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)—HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for week commencing 1 November 2021
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Charity Commission publishes research on COVID-19’s impact on charities
  • Probate
  • Court of Appeal confirms Will construed to include Jersey situs assets (Partington v Rossiter)
  • Court of Protection
  • Court of Protection takes steps to protect vulnerable woman from coercive control (WU v BU (by her litigation friend, the Official Solicitor))
    • More...

Article summary

This week’s edition of Private Client highlights includes: (1) Partington v Rossiter in which the Court of Appeal confirmed that a Will should be construed to include Jersey situs assets; (2) WU v BU (by her litigation friend, the Official Solicitor) where the Court of Protection took steps to protect a vulnerable woman from coercive control; (3) Higgins v Morgan, in which the court held that a proportion of the claimant’s conditional fee agreement was recoverable as part of a Family provision claim; (4) The Welsh Government’s Tax Policy Framework Update and Tax Policy Work Plan for 2021–26; (5) The government’s consultation on corporate re-domiciliation; (6) Rolfe v Veale Wasbrough Vizards LLP, in which the Court held that there is no right to damages for a de minimis data misuse; (7) Shulman v Hogan Lovells International LLP, which considered the extent to which a law firm’s actions prior to agreeing a retainer with a client can give rise to a conflict of interest; and (8) Publication of Finance Bill 2022. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

The Standard Conditions of Sale (5th edition: 2018 revision)—a guide to the main provisions

The Standard Conditions of Sale (5th edition: 2018 revision)—a guide to the main provisions

The Standard Conditions of Sale (SCS), currently in their 5th edition (2018 revision), are a set of standard conditions which are commonly incorporated into contracts for the sale of residential property. The Standard Commercial Property Conditions (Third Edition—2018 Revision) (SCPC) are used for

Forming enforceable contracts—consideration

Forming enforceable contracts—consideration

Forming enforceable contracts—considerationThis Practice Note examines the doctrine of consideration and the key role it plays in English law in determining whether a contract is enforceable.A promise will only be capable of being contractually enforced if it is either made in a deed or made in

Working with counsel

Working with counsel

Working with counselInstructing counsel to advocate on a client’s behalf should be a matter of careful thought and preparation. The role of counsel is to provide independent objective advice and to deploy the skill of advocacy on behalf of the client. Although they are part of a team, they also

Reserved judgments

Reserved judgments

Reserved judgmentsWhat is a reserved judgment?A court can reserve judgment by giving its decision at a later date in writing, after the trial or hearing (as opposed to an ex tempore judgment which is given by the judge orally straight after the hearing or trial). At the end of the hearing the judge

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More