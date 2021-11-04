- Private Client weekly highlights—4 November 2021
- In this issue:
- Brexit
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for week commencing 1 November 2021
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Charity Commission publishes research on COVID-19’s impact on charities
- Probate
- Court of Appeal confirms Will construed to include Jersey situs assets (Partington v Rossiter)
- Court of Protection
- Court of Protection takes steps to protect vulnerable woman from coercive control (WU v BU (by her litigation friend, the Official Solicitor))
- Elderly and vulnerable clients
- Committee urges further funding for dementia support
- LGSCO finds council failed to properly assess care needs of woman
- UK taxes for Private Client
- ATT welcomes extension to CGT payment window
- HMRC SEISS ‘non-filers’ letter
- Changes to excepted estates rules — HMRC publishes policy paper and TIIN
- HMRC guidance: Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme (CJRS) claims
- Updated CWG2 guidance: further guide to PAYE and National Insurance contributions
- Tax avoidance, evasion and non-compliance
- FATF publishes summary of report on digital transformation of AML/CTF
- Budget and Finance Bills
- Finance Bill 2022 published
- Autumn Budget 2021—reaction from private client practitioners
- Autumn budget 2021 – Key Employment announcements
- Autumn Budget 2021—LGA responds to adult social care funding announcement
- Insolvency—Private Client
- Disclosure, intermeddling and compensation (Walker v The Official Receiver)
- Insolvency and the rule against double proof (Lehman Bros Holdings (in administration))
- Digital assets and crypto-assets
- HMRC’s One to Many letter Cryptoassets project
- Charity and philanthropy
- OFSI publishes updates to charity sector guidance
- Contentious trusts and estates
- Success fees in adult child Family provision claims (Higgins v Morgan)
- Wife allowed extension in time to bring family provision claim (Kaur v Bolina)
- High Court refuses to remove executors and trustees (Brookman v Potts)
- Pensions, insurance and tax efficient investments
- Pension schemes newsletter 134: October 2021
- Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland
- Welsh Government sets out tax priorities for 2021–26
- HMRC Manuals tracker
- International
- HMRC’s One to Many letter Foreign Tax Credit Relief Double Taxation Allowance project
- HMT updates advisory notice on ML/TF controls for higher risk jurisdictions
- UK government publishes consultation on corporate re-domiciliation
- Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing (Amendment) (No 3) (High-Risk Countries) Regulations 2021
- Jersey eyes expanding AML rules to match global standards
- Additional Private Client updates this week
- No damages for de minimis data misuse (Rolfe v Veale Wasbrough Vizards LLP)
- Solicitors’ professional liability—can there be a conflict of interest prior to a retainer? (Shulman v Hogan Lovells International LLP)
- HM Land Registry updates Practice Guide 8
- PLA updates E-Signatures and E-Signing Platform paper
- President issues report on transparency in the family courts
Article summary
This week’s edition of Private Client highlights includes: (1) Partington v Rossiter in which the Court of Appeal confirmed that a Will should be construed to include Jersey situs assets; (2) WU v BU (by her litigation friend, the Official Solicitor) where the Court of Protection took steps to protect a vulnerable woman from coercive control; (3) Higgins v Morgan, in which the court held that a proportion of the claimant’s conditional fee agreement was recoverable as part of a Family provision claim; (4) The Welsh Government’s Tax Policy Framework Update and Tax Policy Work Plan for 2021–26; (5) The government’s consultation on corporate re-domiciliation; (6) Rolfe v Veale Wasbrough Vizards LLP, in which the Court held that there is no right to damages for a de minimis data misuse; (7) Shulman v Hogan Lovells International LLP, which considered the extent to which a law firm’s actions prior to agreeing a retainer with a client can give rise to a conflict of interest; and (8) Publication of Finance Bill 2022.
