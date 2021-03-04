- Private Client weekly highlights—4 March 2021
- In this issue:
- Budget and Finance Bills
- Spring Budget 2021
- Finance Bill 2021 to be published on 11 March
- Brexit
- UK data adequacy decisions due to receive EDPB opinion in mid-April
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—taskforce discusses restarting international travel
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for week commencing 1 March
- Wills
- HMCTS publishes guidance on withdrawing and storing wills
- Probate
- FCA launches consultation paper CP21/4 on pre-paid funeral plans
- Trusts
- Future of e-signatures for real estate, corporate and finance transactions
- Elderly and vulnerable clients
- Committee to scrutinise proposed NHS reform in draft Health and Social Care Bill
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—CQC considers visiting plans
- UK taxes for Private Client
- Tax reform urgently needed to address public finances, says Committee report
- CIOT comments on the House of Commons Treasury Committee's inquiry on Tax After Coronavirus
- Government publishes response to the House of Lords report on new HMRC powers
- Tax avoidance, evasion and non-compliance
- Intermediaries legislation—IR35 (HMRC v Atholl House Productions Ltd)
- Heritage property, landed estates and farming families
- Direct Payments to Farmers (Reductions and Simplifications) (England) (Amendment) Regulations 2021
- Pensions, insurance and tax efficient investments
- ABI calls for money purchase annual allowance to be scrapped
- Insolvency—Private Client
- The difficulties in proving guarantees were signed (Lynch v Cadwallader)
- Voluntary and compulsory strike off to resume from 8 March 2021
- Contentious trusts and estates
- Fresh evidence of fraud after trial—what is the right approach? (Dale v Banga)
- Deathbed gifts claim fails
- Deceased claimant on claim form
- Court of Protection
- Court of Protection supports application to withdraw life sustaining treatment from young mother with COVID-19
- Court of Protection applies the test in Re JD and concludes that young woman lacks capacity to engage in sexual relations
- County Court upholds first instance decision on damages for unlawful detention of elderly care home resident
- Charity and philanthropy
- Using a cross-claim to challenge a winding-up petition—not a chance for another bite at the apple (Re Saint Benedicts Land Trust Ltd)
- Digital assets and crypto-assets
- High Court considers where cryptocurrencies are located and compels disclosure of information by cryptocurrency exchanges outside the UK
- Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Welsh Government guides on priority group 6 eligibility
- Scottish Government publishes response to call for evidence for HRA review
- HMRC Manuals tracker
- International
- OECD details strategies to disrupt work of professionals enabling tax avoidance
- UK nationals’ residence rights in EU—post-Brexit transition guidance from the European Commission
- OECD Secretary-General Tax Report to G20 Leaders
- Additional Private Client updates this week
- ICO calls on business to ensure they are ready for new Children’s Code
