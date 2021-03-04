Private Client weekly highlights—4 March 2021

Article summary

This week’s edition of Private Client highlights includes: (1) Spring Budget 2021; (2) HMCTS publishes guidance on withdrawing and storing wills; (3) The report of the Treasury Committee in which it calls for urgent tax reform to address public finances; (4) HMRC v Atholl House Productions Ltd, decision on the intermediaries legislation and IR35; (5) Lynch v Cadwallader which considered the difficulties in proving that guarantees were signed; (6) Dale v Banga, in which the Court of Appeal has considered the correct course of action for an appeal court where fresh evidence of fraud is adduced after trial that allegedly shows the judgment at first instance was obtained by fraud; (7) Ion Science Ltd v Persons Unknown, where the High Court considered where cryptocurrencies are located and compelled disclosure of information by cryptocurrency exchanges outside the UK, and (8) European Commission post-Brexit transition guidance on UK nationals’ residence rights in EU. or to read the full analysis.