- Private Client weekly highlights—4 February 2021
- In this issue:
- Brexit
- Divisional Court hands down first judgment on European Union (Withdrawal Agreement) Act 2020 and European Union (Future Relationship) Act 2020
- Elderly and vulnerable clients
- Committee looks at lockdown impact of care homes and prisons amid coronavirus (COVID-19)
- DHSC urges care homes to contact it to receive coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine
- UK taxes for Private Client
- Main house and annex were not each suitable for use as a single dwelling (Andrew and Tiffany Doe v HMRC, Edward and Clare Partridge v HMRC)
- Making tax easier through smarter use of third party data
- Agent Update: January 2021: post-Brexit transition guidance from HMRC
- Update on 31 January Self-Assessment deadline and filing penalties
- Self-employment income support scheme (SEISS) updates
- SI 2021/92 The Taxation of Coronavirus Support Payments Regulations 2021
- SI 2021/111 The Income Tax (Indexation) Order 2021
- Pensions, insurance and tax efficient investments
- Adviser liable for tax liabilities as it failed to establish that reduced annual allowance applied to member’s pension investment (FOS Mr B, DRN-2030044)
- HMRC publishes pension schemes newsletter 127
- Insolvency—Private Client
- Insolvency Service to rescind ACCA’s status as recognised professional body
- Contentious trusts and estates
- Trustees of Dame Zaha’s estate seek court’s approval of momentous decision
- High Court orders removal of trustee with competing business
- High Court grants permission for further Family provision claim out of time
- Court of Protection
- ‘Personal examination’ and the Mental Health Act 1983—FAQs following Devon Partnership NHS Trust v SSHC
- Court of Protection makes best interests decision in connection with the COVID-19 vaccine
- Court of Protection examines whether a home care package amounts to a deprivation of liberty
- Court of Protection criticises delay in bringing serious medical treatment case to court
- Court of Protection approves double below-knee amputation against patient’s wishes
- Liberty Protection Safeguards updates
- Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland
- Scottish Budget delivered in Scottish Parliament
- HMRC Manuals tracker
- Additional Private Client updates this week
- A Gillick competent minor’s refusal to consent to medical treatment is not determinative (Re X (a child) (No 2) An NHS Trust v X)
- HM Treasury publishes responses to consultation on reform to RPI methodology
Article summary
This week’s edition of Private Client highlights includes: (1) Polakowski and others v Westminster Magistrates’ Court, the first decision on the European Union (Withdrawal Agreement) Act 2020 and the European Union (Future Relationship) Act 2020; (2) Andrew and Tiffany Doe v HMRC, Edward and Clare Partridge v HMRC, which found that a main house and annex were not each suitable for use as a single dwelling for the purposes of multiple dwellings relief; (3) FOS Mr B, DRN-2030044, where an adviser was held liable for tax liabilities as it failed to establish that reduced annual allowance applied to member’s pension investment; (4) Several interesting Court of Protection decisions, including E (Vaccine), where the Court decided that it was in the best interests of P to receive the coronavirus vaccine, and AEL, Re (Mental Capacity Act 2005) which held that a home care package could amount to a deprivation of liberty; (5) Schumacher v Clarke , in which the trustees of the estate of the famous architect Dame Zaha Hadid, sought the court’s approval of a ‘most unusual application’, and (6) Scottish Budget 2021–22.
