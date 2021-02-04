Sign-in Help
Private Client weekly highlights—4 February 2021

Published on: 04 February 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Brexit
  • Divisional Court hands down first judgment on European Union (Withdrawal Agreement) Act 2020 and European Union (Future Relationship) Act 2020
  • Elderly and vulnerable clients
  • Committee looks at lockdown impact of care homes and prisons amid coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • DHSC urges care homes to contact it to receive coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine
  • UK taxes for Private Client
  • Main house and annex were not each suitable for use as a single dwelling (Andrew and Tiffany Doe v HMRC, Edward and Clare Partridge v HMRC)
  • Making tax easier through smarter use of third party data
This week’s edition of Private Client highlights includes: (1) Polakowski and others v Westminster Magistrates’ Court, the first decision on the European Union (Withdrawal Agreement) Act 2020 and the European Union (Future Relationship) Act 2020; (2) Andrew and Tiffany Doe v HMRC, Edward and Clare Partridge v HMRC, which found that a main house and annex were not each suitable for use as a single dwelling for the purposes of multiple dwellings relief; (3) FOS Mr B, DRN-2030044, where an adviser was held liable for tax liabilities as it failed to establish that reduced annual allowance applied to member’s pension investment; (4) Several interesting Court of Protection decisions, including E (Vaccine), where the Court decided that it was in the best interests of P to receive the coronavirus vaccine, and AEL, Re (Mental Capacity Act 2005) which held that a home care package could amount to a deprivation of liberty; (5) Schumacher v Clarke , in which the trustees of the estate of the famous architect Dame Zaha Hadid, sought the court’s approval of a ‘most unusual application’, and (6) Scottish Budget 2021–22. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

