- Private Client weekly highlights—31 March 2022
- In this issue:
- Ukraine crisis
- Brexit
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Charity Commission updates guidance on meetings
- The Statutory Sick Pay (Coronavirus) Regulations
- Trusts
- Variable periodical payment order, personal injury trust, vulnerable claimant, capacity (Martin v Salford Royal NHSFT)
- Quistclose trust and return of monies paid over (Prickly Bay v BAICO)
More...
- Court of Protection
- Court of Protection finds it to be in elderly lady’s best interests to receive vaccination against Covid-19 in the face of opposition from her family (GA, Re (vaccination))
- Court of Protection rules that life-sustaining treatment should be withdrawn from young man in the face of opposition from his family (London North West University Healthcare NHS Trust v M and others)
- Court of Protection finds 65-year-old vulnerable woman to be subject to coercive and controlling behaviour by partner and limits partner to virtual contact only with possibility of considering a trial period of in-person contact (MB v PB)
- Elderly and vulnerable clients
- DHSC announces care providers will be paid increased rates
- Another White Paper aims to join up care—some reflections
- Spouses, civil partners and cohabitants
- Unsigned post-marital agreement considered in financial remedy order (WC v HC)
- UK taxes for Private Client
- Regulations made to state the annual chargeable amounts of ATED
- National Insurance Contributions (Increase of Thresholds) Bill
- HMRC Guidance update: Rates and thresholds for employers 2022 to 2023
- SI 2022/382 The National Minimum Wage (Amendment) Regulations 2022
- HMRC Stakeholder Digest: 23 March 2022
- Spotlight 59: Employee Bonus Schemes: Growth Securities Ownership Plan (GOSP) tax avoidance and similar schemes update
- Tax avoidance, evasion and non-compliance
- SI 2022/393 The Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing (High-Risk Countries) (Amendment) Regulations 2022
- Budget and Finance Bills
- Spring Statement 2022—CIOT comments on changes to income tax and NICs
- Insolvency—Private Client
- Bankruptcy trustees refused permission to justify claim to Irish pension (Re Michael Bernard McNamara; Wilson and another (joint trustees in bankruptcy of Michael Bernard McNamara) v McNamara and others)
- Charity and philanthropy
- Ukraine conflict—Charity Commission updates guidance for charities and trustees
- Contentious trusts and estates
- Breach of Will trust claim (Batt v Boswell)
- Court of Appeal overturns trial judge’s decision on testamentary capacity (Hughes v Pritchard)
- Pensions, insurance and tax efficient investments
- DWP launches consultation on investment in illiquid assets
- SI 2022/392 The Registered Pension Schemes (Miscellaneous Amendments) Regulations 2022
- Government confirms plan to relax pension charge cap
- The high bar to challenging a Pensions Regulator penalty notice (Davey West Ltd v TPR)
- COVID, inflation set pension scheme funding back a decade
- Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland
- Budget (Scotland) Act 2022
- OPG Scotland announces remuneration rates will increase
- New transparency regime affecting property in Scotland
- Consultation response: local variation to Welsh land transaction tax rates
- Coronavirus Act 2020 (Registration of deaths and still-births) (Extension) Order (Northern Ireland) 2022
- HMRC Manuals tracker
- International
- Ukraine conflict—EC issues recommendation to repeal investor citizenship schemes
- OECD releases IT-format to support exchange of tax information on digital platform sellers
- Additional Private Client updates this week
- Changes to the UK Russian sanctions regime as at 30 March 2022
- Countdown to the Divorce, Dissolution and Separation Act 2020
- MoJ publishes summary of responses on call for evidence on dispute resolution
- HM Land Registry publishes Practice Guide 82
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- LexTalk®Private Client: a Lexis®PSL community
- Collaborate and network with a community of expert lawyers
- New and updated content
- New Practice Note
- Updated Practice Notes
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- Latest Q&As
- Useful information
Less...
Article summary
This week’s edition of Private Client highlights includes: (1) A Privy Council decision on whether a Quistclose trust arose where monies had been paid to a third party in return for a guarantee (Prickly Bay v BAICO); (2) Further analysis of the DHSC/DLUHC White Paper ‘Joining up care for people, places’ and populations; (3) The Family Court considers an unsigned post-marital agreement in making a financial remedy order (WC v HC); (4) Regulations on the indexation of the annual chargeable amounts of ATED; (5) The court refuses bankruptcy trustees permission to justify a claim to a bankrupt’s Irish pension (Re Michael Bernard McNamara; Wilson (joint trustees in bankruptcy of Michael Bernard McNamara) v McNamara); (6) A rare example of the Court of Appeal overturning the trial judge’s decision on testamentary capacity (Hughes v Pritchard); (7) The DWP launches a consultation on investment by defined contribution pension plans in illiquid assets; (8) The new transparency regime affecting property in Scotland, and (9) The Ministry of Justice publishes a summary of responses on the call for evidence on dispute resolution
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.