Private Client weekly highlights—31 March 2022

Article summary

This week’s edition of Private Client highlights includes: (1) A Privy Council decision on whether a Quistclose trust arose where monies had been paid to a third party in return for a guarantee (Prickly Bay v BAICO); (2) Further analysis of the DHSC/DLUHC White Paper ‘Joining up care for people, places’ and populations; (3) The Family Court considers an unsigned post-marital agreement in making a financial remedy order (WC v HC); (4) Regulations on the indexation of the annual chargeable amounts of ATED; (5) The court refuses bankruptcy trustees permission to justify a claim to a bankrupt’s Irish pension (Re Michael Bernard McNamara; Wilson (joint trustees in bankruptcy of Michael Bernard McNamara) v McNamara); (6) A rare example of the Court of Appeal overturning the trial judge’s decision on testamentary capacity (Hughes v Pritchard); (7) The DWP launches a consultation on investment by defined contribution pension plans in illiquid assets; (8) The new transparency regime affecting property in Scotland, and (9) The Ministry of Justice publishes a summary of responses on the call for evidence on dispute resolution or to read the full analysis.