Legal News

Private Client weekly highlights—30 September 2021

Published on: 30 September 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Brexit
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)—HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for week commencing 27 September 2021
  • Probate
  • Sealing wills (Re The Will of His late Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh)
  • Law Society responds to MoJ’s consultation on aligning fees for grants of probate
  • Trusts
  • HMRC updates guidance on the Trust Registration Service (TRS)
    • More...

Article summary

This week’s edition of Private Client highlights includes: (1) Implications of the application to seal the Will of HRH Prince Philip and the possibility that such applications will become more frequent in non-Royal estates; (2) Analysis of Re PW (Jehovah's Witness: Validity of Advance Decision) which provides useful guidance on the type of behaviour which may indicate that an advance decision is no longer the ‘fixed decision’ of the individual; (3) HMRC updates guidance on the Trust Registration Service; (4) Knights v Townsend Harrison, which held that accountants did not have a duty of care to clients for failed tax schemes; (5) Ms R, PO-13671, where the Pensions Ombudsman held that an unmarried partner was not entitled to a survivor’s pension in a private sector scheme where no nomination had been made, and (6) The Charity Commission’s written evidence scrutinising the Charities Bill. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

