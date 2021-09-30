Private Client weekly highlights—30 September 2021

Article summary

This week's edition of Private Client highlights includes: (1) Implications of the application to seal the Will of HRH Prince Philip and the possibility that such applications will become more frequent in non-Royal estates; (2) Analysis of Re PW (Jehovah's Witness: Validity of Advance Decision) which provides useful guidance on the type of behaviour which may indicate that an advance decision is no longer the 'fixed decision' of the individual; (3) HMRC updates guidance on the Trust Registration Service; (4) Knights v Townsend Harrison, which held that accountants did not have a duty of care to clients for failed tax schemes; (5) Ms R, PO-13671, where the Pensions Ombudsman held that an unmarried partner was not entitled to a survivor's pension in a private sector scheme where no nomination had been made, and (6) The Charity Commission's written evidence scrutinising the Charities Bill.