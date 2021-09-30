- Private Client weekly highlights—30 September 2021
- Brexit
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for week commencing 27 September 2021
- Probate
- Sealing wills (Re The Will of His late Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh)
- Law Society responds to MoJ’s consultation on aligning fees for grants of probate
- Trusts
- HMRC updates guidance on the Trust Registration Service (TRS)
- Court of Protection
- Court of Protection finds it to be in best interests of Jehovah’s Witness to receive a blood transfusion
- Elderly and vulnerable clients
- LGA says government's social care plan contains nothing to help millions
- UK taxes for Private Client
- Accountants did not have duty of care to clients for failed tax schemes (Knights v Townsend Harrison)
- Delays to processing 2020-21 Self Assessment tax returns-SEISS grants
- Making Tax Digital Update for Agents: September 2021
- Making Tax Digital for Income Tax delayed to April 2024
- SI 2021/1076 The Income Tax (Digital Requirements) Regulations 2021
- Tax avoidance, evasion and non-compliance
- Accountants did not have duty of care to clients for failed tax schemes (Knights v Townsend Harrison)
- Charity and philanthropy
- Charity Commission submits written evidence scrutinising the Charities Bill
- HM Land Registry updates Practice Guide 14
- Pensions, insurance and tax efficient investments
- Unmarried partner not entitled to survivor’s pension in private sector scheme where no nomination (Ms R, PO-13671)
- PPI publishes research on the impact of divorce on pensions wealth
- HMRC Manuals tracker
- International
- Switzerland and UK MOU published on arbitration under Article 24 of UK-Switzerland double tax treaty (DTT)
Article summary
This week’s edition of Private Client highlights includes: (1) Implications of the application to seal the Will of HRH Prince Philip and the possibility that such applications will become more frequent in non-Royal estates; (2) Analysis of Re PW (Jehovah's Witness: Validity of Advance Decision) which provides useful guidance on the type of behaviour which may indicate that an advance decision is no longer the ‘fixed decision’ of the individual; (3) HMRC updates guidance on the Trust Registration Service; (4) Knights v Townsend Harrison, which held that accountants did not have a duty of care to clients for failed tax schemes; (5) Ms R, PO-13671, where the Pensions Ombudsman held that an unmarried partner was not entitled to a survivor’s pension in a private sector scheme where no nomination had been made, and (6) The Charity Commission’s written evidence scrutinising the Charities Bill.
