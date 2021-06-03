Private Client weekly highlights—3 June 2021

Article summary

This week’s edition of Private Client highlights includes: (1) The impact of coronavirus (COVID-19) on mental health and human rights; (2) The All-Party Parliamentary Group on Anti-Corruption & Responsible Tax calls for lawyers who enable unlawful tax avoidance schemes to face criminal prosecution and increased fines; (3) Sciortino v Beaumont, in which the Court of Appeal ruled that when a professional provides advice on two separate occasions about the same or similar issues, a cause of action in negligence can accrue both times; (4) Lenkor v Puri, which provides a helpful summary of the principles a court will apply in respect of an application to enforce a foreign judgment under common law; (5) Lambie Trustee Ltd v Addleman, a decision of the Supreme Court of New Zealand which considers the joint interest exception as between trustee and beneficiary, and (6) Introducing the new LexisPSL EU Law practice area. or to read the full analysis.