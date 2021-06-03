menu-search
Legal News

Private Client weekly highlights—3 June 2021

Published on: 03 June 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Brexit
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • The impact of coronavirus (COVID-19) on mental health and human rights
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)—HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for week commencing 31 May 2021
  • Court of Protection
  • Court of Protection orders that end stage renal patient should be allowed to die peacefully at home rather than be forced into further dialysis
  • Elderly and vulnerable clients
  • DHSC publishes monthly report on the CA 2020 amid coronavirus (COVID-19)
    • More...

Article summary

This week’s edition of Private Client highlights includes: (1) The impact of coronavirus (COVID-19) on mental health and human rights; (2) The All-Party Parliamentary Group on Anti-Corruption & Responsible Tax calls for lawyers who enable unlawful tax avoidance schemes to face criminal prosecution and increased fines; (3) Sciortino v Beaumont, in which the Court of Appeal ruled that when a professional provides advice on two separate occasions about the same or similar issues, a cause of action in negligence can accrue both times; (4) Lenkor v Puri, which provides a helpful summary of the principles a court will apply in respect of an application to enforce a foreign judgment under common law; (5) Lambie Trustee Ltd v Addleman, a decision of the Supreme Court of New Zealand which considers the joint interest exception as between trustee and beneficiary, and (6) Introducing the new LexisPSL EU Law practice area. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

