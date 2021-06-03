- Private Client weekly highlights—3 June 2021
- Brexit
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- The impact of coronavirus (COVID-19) on mental health and human rights
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for week commencing 31 May 2021
- Court of Protection
- Court of Protection orders that end stage renal patient should be allowed to die peacefully at home rather than be forced into further dialysis
- Elderly and vulnerable clients
- DHSC publishes monthly report on the CA 2020 amid coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Committee criticises government response to Universal Credit report
- UK taxes for Private Client
- SDLT multiple dwellings relief denied
- HMRC guidance: CJRS updates
- Views on HMRC’s proposals to simplify VAT land exemption rules
- Tax avoidance, evasion and non-compliance
- Burden of proof on HMRC assessments (Golamreza Qolaminejite (aka Anthony Cooper) v HMRC)
- MP pushes crackdown on lawyers who enable tax avoidance
- Charity and philanthropy
- Charities Bill [HL]
- Contentious trusts and estates
- Negligent advice, twice—when does a cause of action accrue? (Sciortino v Beaumont)
- Pensions, insurance and tax efficient investments
- Report calls for removal of barriers to DC scheme investment in illiquid assets
- SIPP provider not responsible for lifetime allowance charge incurred by member (Mr N PO-28826)
- PO partially upholds complaint that pension scheme failed to implement divorce order (Mr S CAS-42431–G2M7)
- Pension Schemes Act 2021 (Commencement No 1) Regulations 2021
- HMRC Manuals tracker
- International
- Diplomatic immunity in care proceedings (London Borough of Barnet v AG and others)
- Supreme Court of New Zealand considers the joint interest exception as between trustee and beneficiary (Lambie Trustee Ltd v Addleman)
- New OECD report highlights crucial role of tax transparency in helping African governments
- Additional Private Client updates this week
- Court of Appeal—enforcement of foreign judgments and public policy defences (Lenkor v Puri)
- Commons briefing examines how Parliament scrutinises international treaties
- UK/EU divergence—have your say
This week’s edition of Private Client highlights includes: (1) The impact of coronavirus (COVID-19) on mental health and human rights; (2) The All-Party Parliamentary Group on Anti-Corruption & Responsible Tax calls for lawyers who enable unlawful tax avoidance schemes to face criminal prosecution and increased fines; (3) Sciortino v Beaumont, in which the Court of Appeal ruled that when a professional provides advice on two separate occasions about the same or similar issues, a cause of action in negligence can accrue both times; (4) Lenkor v Puri, which provides a helpful summary of the principles a court will apply in respect of an application to enforce a foreign judgment under common law; (5) Lambie Trustee Ltd v Addleman, a decision of the Supreme Court of New Zealand which considers the joint interest exception as between trustee and beneficiary, and (6) Introducing the new LexisPSL EU Law practice area.
