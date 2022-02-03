- Private Client weekly highlights—3 February 2022
- In this issue:
- Brexit
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for week commencing 31 January 2022
- Court of Protection
- Considering best interests at the end of life (London Borough of X v MR)
- Court of Protection holds that it is in best interests of vulnerable young man to receive vaccination against COVID-19 in finely balanced decision
- Law Society generally supportive of mental capacity small payments scheme
- Elderly and vulnerable clients
- DHSC announces easing of social care restrictions
- DHSC publishes briefing on safeguarding adults
- HMCTS awards contracts to support vulnerable court and tribunal users
- UK taxes for Private Client
- HMRC updates guidance on the disclosure of tax avoidance schemes (DOTAS)
- HMRC amends guidance on meaning of substantial for BADR purposes
- HMRC Stakeholder Digest: 26 January 2022
- HMRC issues guidance on valuing stocks and shares for IHT
- FTT rules on capital gain computation on surrender and regrant of lease (The Wakelyn Trust v HMRC)
- Tax avoidance, evasion and non-compliance
- Prime Minister confirms that economic crime Bill will be introduced
- Budget and Finance Bills
- Finance Bill 2022: new 'public interest business protection tax' to be introduced
- Treasury Committee publishes Budget and Spending Review report
- Charity and philanthropy
- Cy près scheme approved for £600m charitable trust to be applied to reduce the National Debt (Attorney General v Zedra Fiduciary Services (UK) Ltd)
- Contentious trusts and estates
- High Court rules against entrepreneur’s 2014 Will for lack of knowledge and approval (Reeves v Drew)
- Inheritance Act claim undisturbed by right of net off (Johnston v Wackett)
- Farming family dispute concerning partnership and proprietary estoppel (Morton v Morton)
- Trusts, civil procedure (Womble Bond Dickinson v No Named Defendant)
- Pensions, insurance and tax efficient investments
- DWP launches consultation on draft Pensions Dashboards Regulations 2022
- Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland
- Civil Partnership (Scotland) Act 2020 and Marriage and Civil Partnership (Scotland) Act 2014 (Consequential Modifications) Order 2022
- HMRC Manuals tracker
- International
- Government accused of dragging feet on Russian money laundering
- Guernsey to implement LPAs from April 2022
- Jersey launches consultation on failure-to-prevent money laundering and terrorist financing offence
- Revenue Jersey launches consultation on partnerships information in Jersey
- Isle of Man updates guidance on FATCA and CRS
- Italy says returning citizen gets expat worker tax breaks
- Additional Private Client updates this week
- Foreign Affairs Committee launches ‘dirty money’ inquiry
