Legal News

Private Client weekly highlights—3 February 2022

Published on: 03 February 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Private Client weekly highlights—3 February 2022
  • In this issue:
  • Brexit
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)—HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for week commencing 31 January 2022
  • Court of Protection
  • Considering best interests at the end of life (London Borough of X v MR)
  • Court of Protection holds that it is in best interests of vulnerable young man to receive vaccination against COVID-19 in finely balanced decision
  • Law Society generally supportive of mental capacity small payments scheme
  • Elderly and vulnerable clients
    More...

Article summary

This week’s edition of Private Client highlights includes: (1) The Law Society’s response to the Ministry of Justice’s consultation paper, ‘Mental Capacity Act: Small Payments Scheme’; (2) DHSC publishes briefing on safeguarding adults; (3) Reeves v Drew, in which the High Court ruled against an entrepreneur’s 2014 Will for lack of knowledge and approval; (4) HMRC issues updated guidance on DOTAS rules and the meaning of substantial for BADR purposes, and new guidance on valuing stocks and shares for IHT purposes; (5) Attorney General v Zedra Fiduciary Services (UK) Ltd, where the court approved a cy près scheme for a £600m charitable trust to be applied to reduce the National Debt; (6) Womble Bond Dickinson v No Named Defendant, in which the corporate trustee sought directions from the court to identify and fix the class of discretionary beneficiaries of an employee benefits trust; (7) Guernsey is to introduce LPAs lasting powers of attorneys for health and welfare matters and for property and financial affairs from April 2022, and (8) The Italian Revenue Agency confirms that returning citizen should qualify for special tax regime for expatriate workers. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

