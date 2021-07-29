Private Client weekly highlights—29 July 2021

Article summary

This week’s edition of Private Client highlights includes: (1) The implications of the EU Commission’s decision to withhold consent to the UK’s accession to Lugano Convention; (2) Ralph v Ralph, where the Court of Appeal held that an absence of agreement between joint owners of a property was insufficient to rectify the TR1 declaration of trust; (3) HM Treasury’s consultation on amendments to the Money Laundering, Terrorist Financing and Transfer of Funds (Information on the Payer) Regulations 2017; (4) The Department for Work and Pensions launch of a consultation on ‘Shaping future support: the health and disability green paper’; (5) The Charity Commission’s response to the BEIS audit and corporate governance consultation; (6) Re Shanavazi, which held that the English courts have jurisdiction under section 3 of the Children Act 1989 to authorise a parent to consent to a sale of jointly-held inherited foreign property on behalf of a minor, and (7) Dixon Coles and Gill (a firm) v Right Reverend, Nicholas Baines, Bishop of Leeds, which held that innocent co-trustees were not to be treated as party to frauds committed by another partner. or to read the full analysis.