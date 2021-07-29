- Private Client weekly highlights—29 July 2021
- In this issue:
- Brexit
- UK accession to Lugano Convention—is the door now closed?
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for week commencing 26 July 2021
- Trusts
- TR1 declaration of trust—absence of agreement insufficient for rectification (Ralph v Ralph)
- HM Treasury seeks views on Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing regulations
- Court of Protection
More...
- Court of Protection discharges P’s mother as a party to proceedings on the basis that this would be contrary to P’s best interests and would hinder P’s participation in the proceedings
- Court of Protection considers application for committal of P’s son following breach of seven court orders
- Court of Protection supports Local Authority’s application to keep vulnerable young woman in supported living placement and prevent contact with her parents
- The Court of Protection refused an application by P’s sister to be appointed as P’s personal welfare deputy
- Elderly and vulnerable clients
- Consultation launched on the future of health and disability benefits
- CQC publishes data on number of care home residents who died with coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Care home fined £33,661 for failure to protect residents from avoidable harm
- UK taxes for Private Client
- SDLT—no MDR for land with planning permission (Ladson Preston and AKA Developments v HMRC)
- Insolvency—Private Client
- Guidance updated on debt respite scheme for creditors
- Charity and philanthropy
- Charity Commission responds to audit and corporate governance consultation
- Contentious trusts and estates
- Private client, order authorising the sale of a minor’s prope.rty (Re Shanavazi)
- Innocent co-trustees not treated as party to frauds (Dixon Coles and Gill (a firm) v Right Reverend, Nicholas Baines, Bishop of Leeds)
- Pensions, insurance and tax efficient investments
- PHSO criticises DWP for poor communication regarding women’s State Pension age
- PLSA responds to consultation on permitted charges within DC pension schemes
- Draft regulations for collective money purchase schemes—key aspects and implications
- Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland
- Land Transaction Tax for non-residential and mixed use property
- HMRC manual updates
- International
- BEIS publishes UK Innovation Strategy report
- UK and US sign two competent authority arrangements for UK/US double tax treaty
- Making tax dispute resolution more effective: New peer review reports
- Additional Private Client updates this week
- Declaration of parentage declined on public policy grounds (Re H v R and another (Attorney General for England and Wales intervening))
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- LexTalk®Private Client: a Lexis®PSL community
- Collaborate and network with a community of expert lawyers
- New and updated content
- New Practice Note
- Updated Practice Notes
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- Useful information
Less...
Article summary
This week’s edition of Private Client highlights includes: (1) The implications of the EU Commission’s decision to withhold consent to the UK’s accession to Lugano Convention; (2) Ralph v Ralph, where the Court of Appeal held that an absence of agreement between joint owners of a property was insufficient to rectify the TR1 declaration of trust; (3) HM Treasury’s consultation on amendments to the Money Laundering, Terrorist Financing and Transfer of Funds (Information on the Payer) Regulations 2017; (4) The Department for Work and Pensions launch of a consultation on ‘Shaping future support: the health and disability green paper’; (5) The Charity Commission’s response to the BEIS audit and corporate governance consultation; (6) Re Shanavazi, which held that the English courts have jurisdiction under section 3 of the Children Act 1989 to authorise a parent to consent to a sale of jointly-held inherited foreign property on behalf of a minor, and (7) Dixon Coles and Gill (a firm) v Right Reverend, Nicholas Baines, Bishop of Leeds, which held that innocent co-trustees were not to be treated as party to frauds committed by another partner.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.