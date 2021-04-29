Sign-in Help
Private Client weekly highlights—29 April 2021

Published on: 29 April 2021
This week’s edition of Private Client highlights includes: (1) Re Estate of Elizabeth Pauline Thomas, in which the High Court ruled on a Part 8 claim for the construction of a Will; (2) update on the Trust Registration Service relating to taxable relevant trusts; (3) Re P (discharge of party) v Southwark London Borough Council and others, in which the Court of Appeal reversed a decision by the Court of Protection to discharge P’s mother as a party to the proceedings; (4) analysis of Mehrban v HMRC, in which the FTT found that a three-year delay between HMRC discovering an insufficiency of tax and the issuing of a discovery assessment meant that the discovery had become stale; (5) Rittson-Thomas and others v Oxfordshire County Council, in which the Supreme Court allowed the Council’s appeal regarding reversion of gifted land under School Sites Act 1841; (6) Miles v Shearer, in which two adult daughters were unsuccessful in their claim for reasonable financial provision for their maintenance against the estate of their late father; and (7) discussion of the pensions shortfall due to GMP equalisation following the court ruling in Lloyds Banking Group Pensions Trustees v Lloyds Bank. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

