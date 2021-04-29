- Private Client weekly highlights—29 April 2021
- In this issue:
- Brexit
- Brexit Bulletin—European Parliament approves EU-UK TCA paving way for Council adoption
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- SI 2021/487 The Employment Rights Act 1996 (Coronavirus, Calculation of a Week’s Pay) (Amendment) (No. 2) Regulations 2021
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for week commencing 26 April
- Probate
- High Court rules on construction of Will (Re Estate of Elizabeth Pauline Thomas (deceased))
- Trusts
- Trust Registration Service—changes for taxable trusts
- Court of Protection
- Court of Appeal reverses Court of Protection’s decision to discharge P’s mother as party to proceedings
- Elderly and vulnerable clients
- Government eases visiting restrictions for those lacking mental capacity amid coronavirus (COVID-19)
- UK taxes for Private Client
- Briefing—Private Client Review for April (Tax Journal)
- Stamp taxes newsletter: April 2021
- Updated guidance on repayment of Self-Employment Income Support Scheme grant
- Online service now open for fourth Self-Employment Income Support Scheme grant
- HMRC guidance: reporting self-isolation support payments on the tax return
- Calculating income for tax credit claims and renewals: coronavirus-related payments
- Tax avoidance, evasion and non-compliance
- Three-year delay of discovery assessment resulted in discovery becoming stale (Mehrban v HMRC)
- Reinstatement of a struck-out appeal (HMRC v BMW Shipping Agents Ltd)
- Charity and philanthropy
- Supreme Court allows Council’s appeal regarding reversion of gifted land under School Sites Act 1841
- Contentious trusts and estates
- Withdrawing a Part 36 offer despite protected claimant party’s purported acceptance (Wormald (by his mother and litigation friend) v Ahmed)
- Adult daughters unsuccessful in family provision claim
- Pensions, insurance and tax efficient investments
- Pensions shortfall due to GMP equalisation after court ruling on past DB transfers 'to cost plans £1.5bn'
- Action Fraud warns savers as £1.8m lost to pension fraud
- ACA responds to consultation outcome on NMPA increase
- HMRC proposes measure on reporting non-taxable pension death payments using RTI
- SI 2021/506 The Pension (Non-Taxable Payments Following Death) (Real Time Information) Regulations 2021
- HMRC Manuals tracker
- International
- CC/FS59: Country-by-Country reporting penalties
- SI 2021/485 The International Tax Compliance (Amendment) Regulations 2021
- Additional Private Client updates this week
- Lord Sales discusses challenges and benefits of digitalisation in law
- UK/EU divergence—have your say
Article summary
This week’s edition of Private Client highlights includes: (1) Re Estate of Elizabeth Pauline Thomas, in which the High Court ruled on a Part 8 claim for the construction of a Will; (2) update on the Trust Registration Service relating to taxable relevant trusts; (3) Re P (discharge of party) v Southwark London Borough Council and others, in which the Court of Appeal reversed a decision by the Court of Protection to discharge P’s mother as a party to the proceedings; (4) analysis of Mehrban v HMRC, in which the FTT found that a three-year delay between HMRC discovering an insufficiency of tax and the issuing of a discovery assessment meant that the discovery had become stale; (5) Rittson-Thomas and others v Oxfordshire County Council, in which the Supreme Court allowed the Council’s appeal regarding reversion of gifted land under School Sites Act 1841; (6) Miles v Shearer, in which two adult daughters were unsuccessful in their claim for reasonable financial provision for their maintenance against the estate of their late father; and (7) discussion of the pensions shortfall due to GMP equalisation following the court ruling in Lloyds Banking Group Pensions Trustees v Lloyds Bank.
