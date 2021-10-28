LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Private Client weekly highlights—28 October 2021

Published on: 28 October 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Autumn Budget 2021
  • Brexit
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)—HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for week commencing 25 October 2021
  • Trusts
  • Deadline for updates to trusts’ details on the Trust Registration Service
  • Court of Protection
  • Court of Appeal reverses first instance decision to find that a care plan facilitating P’s contact with a sex worker would place the care workers at risk of committing an offence under section 39 of the Sexual Offences Act 2003 (Secretary of State for Justice v A local authority and others [2021] EWCA Civ 1527)
This week’s edition of Private Client highlights includes: (1) Autumn Budget 2021; (2) Changes to the excepted estates rules from 1 January 2022; (3) Secretary of State for Justice v A local authority and others, in which the Court of Appeal has held that arrangements envisaged for securing the services of a sex worker for P would place P’s care workers at risk of committing an offence under the Sexual Offences Act 2003; (4) Bass v Buchanan, where a sole director and shareholder was ordered to repay a loan, despite twilight accounting treatment; (5) Hirachand v Hirachand, in which the Court of Appeal confirmed the recoverability of CFA success fees in Family provision claim awards; (6) Financial Action Task Force publishes the outcome of its recent plenary discussion on virtual assets, Pandora Papers and cross-border payments, and (7) ICO issues warning after Scottish charity fined £10,000 for revealing personal data including through the incorrect use of bulk emailing. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

