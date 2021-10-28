- Private Client weekly highlights—28 October 2021
- In this issue:
- Autumn Budget 2021
- Brexit
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for week commencing 25 October 2021
- Trusts
- Deadline for updates to trusts’ details on the Trust Registration Service
- Court of Protection
- Court of Appeal reverses first instance decision to find that a care plan facilitating P’s contact with a sex worker would place the care workers at risk of committing an offence under section 39 of the Sexual Offences Act 2003 (Secretary of State for Justice v A local authority and others [2021] EWCA Civ 1527)
- Court of Protection holds that authority granted to a property and financial affairs deputy does not include authority to make decisions about P’s needs for care and support (Calderdale MBC v AB and others [2021] EWCOP 56)
- Elderly and vulnerable clients
- Health and Social Care Levy Act 2021
- CQC announces annual assessment of the state of health and social care in England
- UK taxes for Private Client
- HMRC Stakeholder Digest: 19 October 2021
- HMRC and appellants must appoint joint experts
- Changes to the excepted estates rules from 1 January 2022 (The Inheritance Tax (Delivery of Accounts)(Excepted Estates)(Amendment) Regulations 2021)
- CIOT response: Reporting rules for digital platforms
- Proportion of accommodation costs referable to duties of employment
- CIOT response to Draft Finance Bill 2021-22 inquiry
- Insolvency—Private Client
- Director ordered to repay loan, despite twilight accounting treatment (Bass v Buchanan)
- Contentious trusts and estates
- Court of Appeal confirms recoverability of CFA success fees in Family provision claim awards (Hirachand v Hirachand)
- Stepson awarded financial provision from stepfather’s intestate estate (Higgins v Morgan)
- Family provision claim fails for lack of proof that full consideration not given—section 11 litigated (Sismey v Salandron)
- Pensions, insurance and tax efficient investments
- DWP publishes response and guidance on simpler annual benefit statements
- Simpler pension statements rules pushed back to October 2022
- Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland
- CIOT response: Scotland's framework for tax and tax policy in relation to the Scottish Budget 2022-23
- HMRC Manuals tracker
- International
- FATF October 2021 plenary discusses virtual assets, Pandora Papers and cross-border payments
- Platform for Collaboration on Tax reports progress on efforts to support developing countries
- Additional Private Client updates this week
- ICO issues warning after charity fined £10,000 for revealing personal data
Article summary
This week’s edition of Private Client highlights includes: (1) Autumn Budget 2021; (2) Changes to the excepted estates rules from 1 January 2022; (3) Secretary of State for Justice v A local authority and others, in which the Court of Appeal has held that arrangements envisaged for securing the services of a sex worker for P would place P’s care workers at risk of committing an offence under the Sexual Offences Act 2003; (4) Bass v Buchanan, where a sole director and shareholder was ordered to repay a loan, despite twilight accounting treatment; (5) Hirachand v Hirachand, in which the Court of Appeal confirmed the recoverability of CFA success fees in Family provision claim awards; (6) Financial Action Task Force publishes the outcome of its recent plenary discussion on virtual assets, Pandora Papers and cross-border payments, and (7) ICO issues warning after Scottish charity fined £10,000 for revealing personal data including through the incorrect use of bulk emailing.
