Private Client weekly highlights—28 October 2021

Article summary

This week’s edition of Private Client highlights includes: (1) Autumn Budget 2021; (2) Changes to the excepted estates rules from 1 January 2022; (3) Secretary of State for Justice v A local authority and others, in which the Court of Appeal has held that arrangements envisaged for securing the services of a sex worker for P would place P’s care workers at risk of committing an offence under the Sexual Offences Act 2003; (4) Bass v Buchanan, where a sole director and shareholder was ordered to repay a loan, despite twilight accounting treatment; (5) Hirachand v Hirachand, in which the Court of Appeal confirmed the recoverability of CFA success fees in Family provision claim awards; (6) Financial Action Task Force publishes the outcome of its recent plenary discussion on virtual assets, Pandora Papers and cross-border payments, and (7) ICO issues warning after Scottish charity fined £10,000 for revealing personal data including through the incorrect use of bulk emailing. or to read the full analysis.