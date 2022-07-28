- Private Client weekly highlights—28 July 2022
- In this issue:
- Brexit
- Wills
- Guardian challenges secret hearing concerning HRH Prince Philip’s Will
- Probate
- Law Society publishes HMCTS probate service update—July 2022
- FCA webpage lists funeral plan provider firms not authorised from 29 July 2022
- Trusts
- Updates to the Trust Registration Service Manual
- Companies House provides guidance on how to register overseas entities
- The Register of Overseas Entities (Delivery, Protection and Trust Services) Regulations 2022
- Updated HMRC guidance on non-resident trusts
- Powers of attorney and advance decisions
- OPG publishes annual report and accounts for 2021 to 2022
- OPG report delays in processing times for LPA applications
- UK taxes for Private Client
- ATT supportive of easing of CGT rules for separating couples
- Agent update: Issue 98
- Consultation response: Employment status
- HMRC Stakeholder Digest—20 July 2022
- Treasury Committee launches inquiry on tax reliefs for individuals and businesses
- FTT decides HMRC is not permitted to conduct fishing expedition into personal expenditure (Jenner v HMRC)
- UT decides Ramsay case in taxpayers’ favour (Altrad and Wiseman v HMRC)
- Government moves to close pension tax gap
- Updated HMRC guidance on non-resident trusts
- HMRC Manuals updates
- Tax avoidance, evasion and non-compliance
- GAAR Advisory Panel delivers its first opinion in favour of taxpayer
- FTT imposes £1m penalty for failure to notify scheme under DOTAS (HMRC v Hyrax Resourcing Ltd)
- Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing (Amendment) (No 2) Regulations 2022
- Budgets and Finance Bills
- Consultations and responses published on ‘Legislation Day’
- Family businesses and ownership structures
- The need to properly establish whether someone is a de facto director (Manolete Partners plc v Dalal)
- Insolvency—Private Client
- Assignment of rights against a borrower void for want of authority (Re London Oil & Gas Ltd (in administration))
- Digital assets and cryptoassets
- STEP responds to HMRC consultation on expansion of investment transactions list
- CIOT urges consistent and universally applied definition of cryptoassets
- Master of the Rolls’ speech on the economic value of English law in relation to DLT and digital assets
- Service by NFT and Cryptocurrency Exchanges recognised as Constructive Trustees of Misappropriated Cryptocurrency (Fabrizio D’Aloia v. (1) Persons Unknown (2) Binance Holdings Ltd)
- Charity and philanthropy
- Charity Commission urges trustees of inactive charities in Wales to unlock £12m worth of dormant assets
- HMRC publishes UK charity tax relief statistics
- Contentious trusts and estates
- 149th Practice Direction update—changes in force 1 October 2022 and 1 December 2022
- Court refuses to rectify deed of appointment for lack of convincing proof of intention: Laird (as executor and trustee of the estate of Robert John Simcock) v Simcock (as executor, trustee and beneficiary of the estate of Robert John Simcock) and others
- Estate can advance claim for further damages under a PDO (Power v Bernard Hastie & Co Ltd and others)
- Pensions, insurance and tax efficient investments
- Pension schemes newsletter 141―July 2022
- UT determines that payments for pension changes were not ‘from’ employment (E.ON UK plc v HMRC)
- MP launches pension enrolment bill to widen eligibility
- Professional negligence claim in respect of failed equalisation in 1995 (James Cropper plc v Aviva Life and Pensions UK Ltd)
- Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland
- First-tier Tribunal for Scotland: Mr Iain Robertson v Revenue Scotland
- International
- First-tier Tribunal (Tax) provides guidance on factors relevant to pre-SRT rules (Batten v HMRC)
- Additional Private Client updates this week
- HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for week commencing 25 July 2022
- Changes to the UK Russian sanctions regime as at 21 July 2022
- Daily and weekly news alerts
Article summary
This week’s edition of Private Client highlights includes: (1) The Guardian newspaper’s challenge of the secret hearing concerning HRH Prince Philip’s Will; (2) The Law Society publishes the HMCTS probate service update for July 2022; (3) HMRC issues updated guidance on non-resident trusts; (4) The Register of Overseas Entities (Delivery, Protection and Trust Services) Regulations 2022; (5) Parliamentary inquiry on tax reliefs; (6) The GAAR Advisory Panel delivers its first opinion in favour of taxpayer; (7) The Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing (Amendment) (No 2) Regulations 2022; (8) Re London Oil & Gas Ltd (in administration) which contains a helpful summary of the principles of agency law and the ability of a director to bind a company; (9) STEP and CIOT publish responses to HMRC’s consultation ‘Expanding the Investment Transactions List for the Investment Management Exemption and other fund tax regimes’, and (10) Batten v HMRC, in which the FTT provides guidance on factors relevant to the tax residency rules prior to 2013.
