Legal News

Private Client weekly highlights—28 July 2022

Published on: 28 July 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Brexit
  • Wills
  • Guardian challenges secret hearing concerning HRH Prince Philip’s Will
  • Probate
  • Law Society publishes HMCTS probate service update—July 2022
  • FCA webpage lists funeral plan provider firms not authorised from 29 July 2022
  • Trusts
  • Updates to the Trust Registration Service Manual
This week’s edition of Private Client highlights includes: (1) The Guardian newspaper’s challenge of the secret hearing concerning HRH Prince Philip’s Will; (2) The Law Society publishes the HMCTS probate service update for July 2022; (3) HMRC issues updated guidance on non-resident trusts; (4) The Register of Overseas Entities (Delivery, Protection and Trust Services) Regulations 2022; (5) Parliamentary inquiry on tax reliefs; (6) The GAAR Advisory Panel delivers its first opinion in favour of taxpayer; (7) The Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing (Amendment) (No 2) Regulations 2022; (8) Re London Oil & Gas Ltd (in administration) which contains a helpful summary of the principles of agency law and the ability of a director to bind a company; (9) STEP and CIOT publish responses to HMRC’s consultation ‘Expanding the Investment Transactions List for the Investment Management Exemption and other fund tax regimes’, and (10) Batten v HMRC, in which the FTT provides guidance on factors relevant to the tax residency rules prior to 2013. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

