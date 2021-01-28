- Private Client weekly highlights—28 January 2021
- In this issue:
- Brexit
- Private Client—Brexit considerations
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for week commencing 25 January
- Trusts
- HMRC issues guidance on the extended Trust Registration Service (TRS)
- Elderly and vulnerable clients
- Rapid response guidance notes on vaccination, testing for coronavirus (COVID-19) and mental capacity
More...
- Human Rights Act 1998 challenge to a local authority’s charging policy succeeds (R (on the application of SH) v Norfolk County Council)
- UK taxes for Private Client
- No Self Assessment late filing penalty for those who file online by 28 February
- Changes to the off-payroll working rules (IR35) for clients
- Tax avoidance, evasion and non-compliance
- European data authority studying FATCA in light of EU law
- Family businesses and ownership structures
- Supreme Court decides on COVID-19 business interruption coverage—what does this mean for real estate?
- FCA business interruption test case—Dear CEO letter
- Heritage property, landed estates and farming families
- Agricultural Holdings Act 1986 succession tenancies—applying against the wrong landlord (Adams v Jones)
- Defra publishes update on Environmental Bill
- Pensions, insurance and tax efficient investments
- Pensions after Brexit and the UK-EU trade deal
- Mercer urges HMRC and the government to clarify issues around GMP equalisation
- Insolvency—Private Client
- The meaning of ‘value’ in section 284(4)(a) of the Insolvency Act 1986 (Edwards (trustee in bankruptcy of Wasu) v Aurora Leasing)
- Limited Liability Partnerships (Amendment etc) Regulations 2021
- Contentious trusts and estates
- Senior Courts Costs guide updated—January 2021
- Court of Protection
- Court of Protection finds that it is not in RS’s best interests to receive visit from Polish Consul or to undergo a further medical assessment
- Court of Protection makes capacity decisions regarding AG further to new expert evidence
- Court of Protection finds urgent investigation and treatment to be in patient’s best interests but not possible due to COVID-19 pressures on the health service
- Court of Protection refuses request for litigant in person to record proceedings and grants order restricting his communication with the court
- OPG publishes guidance for court appointed deputies in response to ACC judgement
- HMRC Manuals tracker
- International
- OECD publishes updated guidance on tax treaties amid coronavirus pandemic
- Additional Private Client updates this week
- High Court considers extra-territorial scope provisions of the EU GDPR (Soriano v Forensic News)
- HMLR updates practice guide 19
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- LexTalk®Private Client: a Lexis®PSL community
- Collaborate and network with a community of expert lawyers
- New and updated content
- New Practice Note
- Updated Practice Notes
- Updated Checklist
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- Latest Q&As
- Useful information
Less...
Article summary
This week’s edition of Private Client highlights includes: (1) The implications of Brexit on private client practice; (2) HMRC’s new guidance on the extended Trust Registration Service; (3) Rapid response guidance notes on vaccination, testing for coronavirus (COVID-19) and mental capacity written by the Court of Protection team at 39 Essex Chambers; (4) Further analysis of the implications of the Supreme Court decision on COVID-19 business interruption coverage; (5) TA, Re (Recording of hearings; Communication with Court office), in which the Court of Protection refused the request for litigant in person to record proceedings and granted an order restricting their communication with the court; (6) The OECD’s updated guidance on tax treaties amid coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic; (7) Soriano v Forensic News, in which the High Court considered the extra-territorial scope provisions of the EU GDPR, and (8) HMRC confirms that there will be no Self Assessment late filing penalty for those who file online by 28 February.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.