Private Client weekly highlights—28 January 2021

Published on: 28 January 2021
Updated on: 28 January 2021
  • Private Client weekly highlights—28 January 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Brexit
  • Private Client—Brexit considerations
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)—HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for week commencing 25 January
  • Trusts
  • HMRC issues guidance on the extended Trust Registration Service (TRS)
  • Elderly and vulnerable clients
  • Rapid response guidance notes on vaccination, testing for coronavirus (COVID-19) and mental capacity
    • More...

Article summary

This week’s edition of Private Client highlights includes: (1) The implications of Brexit on private client practice; (2) HMRC’s new guidance on the extended Trust Registration Service; (3) Rapid response guidance notes on vaccination, testing for coronavirus (COVID-19) and mental capacity written by the Court of Protection team at 39 Essex Chambers; (4) Further analysis of the implications of the Supreme Court decision on COVID-19 business interruption coverage; (5) TA, Re (Recording of hearings; Communication with Court office), in which the Court of Protection refused the request for litigant in person to record proceedings and granted an order restricting their communication with the court; (6) The OECD’s updated guidance on tax treaties amid coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic; (7) Soriano v Forensic News, in which the High Court considered the extra-territorial scope provisions of the EU GDPR, and (8) HMRC confirms that there will be no Self Assessment late filing penalty for those who file online by 28 February. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

