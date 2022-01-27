LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Legal News

Private Client weekly highlights—27 January 2022

Published on: 27 January 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  Private Client weekly highlights—27 January 2022
  • In this issue:
  • Brexit
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)—HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for week commencing 24 January 2022
  • Trusts
  • Construction and information sharing applications—Walker Books trusts (Goodrich v AB)
  • Powers of attorney and advance decisions
  • Void transfer of property by an attorney prompted rectification of register (Chandler (as executor of the estate of Concetta Chandler, deceased) v Lombardi)
  • Court of Protection
Article summary

This week’s edition of Private Client highlights includes: (1) Walker Books trusts (Goodrich v AB), an important decision concerning the construction of settlements created prior to the Human Rights Act 1998, the Civil Partnership Act 2004 and the Marriage (Same Sex Couples) Act 2013; (2) The launch of a new mental capacity guidance website; (3) Chandler (as executor of the estate of Concetta Chandler, deceased) v Lombardi, where the void transfer of property by an attorney prompted rectification of the Land Register; (4) Apple’s new Digital Legacy feature; (5) HM Attorney General v Zedra Fiduciary Services (UK) Ltd, which held that a charitable trust should be applied to reduce the National Debt; (6) R v Asplin, which concerned pensions in confiscation proceedings; (7) Scottish Law Commission publishes its report on Land Reform and Taxation, and (8) Estate of the late J D Hanson, in which the Jersey court made a multi-million fraud judgment against a trustee who misappropriated trust assets. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

