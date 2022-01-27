- Private Client weekly highlights—27 January 2022
- In this issue:
- Brexit
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for week commencing 24 January 2022
- Trusts
- Construction and information sharing applications—Walker Books trusts (Goodrich v AB)
- Powers of attorney and advance decisions
- Void transfer of property by an attorney prompted rectification of register (Chandler (as executor of the estate of Concetta Chandler, deceased) v Lombardi)
- Court of Protection
More...
- Launch of new mental capacity guidance website
- Court of Protection finds it to be in best interests of elderly dementia sufferer to move to a Jewish care home, despite the risks of the move (London Borough of X v MR & Ors)
- Elderly and vulnerable clients
- Universal Credit and Employment and Support Allowance (Claimant Commitment Exceptions) (Amendment) Regulations 2022
- UK taxes for Private Client
- Agent Update: issue 92
- Call for evidence: Income Tax Self Assessment registration for the self-employed and landlords
- Tax avoidance, evasion and non-compliance
- OECD publishes new 'harmful tax practices' peer review conclusions
- House of Commons Library publishes research briefing on the 2019 loan charge
- Digital assets and crypto-assets
- Digital legacy planning and Apple’s new feature
- Charity and philanthropy
- National Fund charitable trust should be applied to reduce the national debt (HM Attorney General v Zedra Fiduciary Services (UK) Ltd)
- Contentious trusts and estates
- Court of Appeal upholds finding of Quistclose trust in respect of two properties
- Pensions, insurance and tax efficient investments
- IFS publishes a report on the impact of the increase in the state pension age
- Pensions in confiscation proceedings (R v Asplin)
- Government underpaid women £1bn in state pensions, MPs find
- Insurers call for pension ‘dashboards’ to be more interactive
- Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland
- Scottish Law Commission publishes report on Land Reform and Taxation
- HMRC Manuals tracker
- International
- A little help from my friends? New measures on assistance in the collection of UK taxes in Guernsey and the Isle of Man
- Jersey court makes a multi-million fraud judgment against a trustee who misappropriated trust assets (Estate of the late J D Hanson)
- National Insurance for workers from the UK working in the European Economic Area (EEA) or Switzerland
- OECD releases latest edition of the Transfer Pricing Guidelines for Multinational Enterprises and Tax Administrations
- Additional Private Client updates this week
- Law Society response: Corporate re-domiciliation consultation
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- LexTalk®Private Client: a Lexis®PSL community
- Collaborate and network with a community of expert lawyers
- New and updated content
- New Practice Notes
- Updated Practice Notes
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- Latest Q&As
- Useful information
Less...
Article summary
This week’s edition of Private Client highlights includes: (1) Walker Books trusts (Goodrich v AB), an important decision concerning the construction of settlements created prior to the Human Rights Act 1998, the Civil Partnership Act 2004 and the Marriage (Same Sex Couples) Act 2013; (2) The launch of a new mental capacity guidance website; (3) Chandler (as executor of the estate of Concetta Chandler, deceased) v Lombardi, where the void transfer of property by an attorney prompted rectification of the Land Register; (4) Apple’s new Digital Legacy feature; (5) HM Attorney General v Zedra Fiduciary Services (UK) Ltd, which held that a charitable trust should be applied to reduce the National Debt; (6) R v Asplin, which concerned pensions in confiscation proceedings; (7) Scottish Law Commission publishes its report on Land Reform and Taxation, and (8) Estate of the late J D Hanson, in which the Jersey court made a multi-million fraud judgment against a trustee who misappropriated trust assets.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.