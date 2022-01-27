Private Client weekly highlights—27 January 2022

Article summary

This week’s edition of Private Client highlights includes: (1) Walker Books trusts (Goodrich v AB), an important decision concerning the construction of settlements created prior to the Human Rights Act 1998, the Civil Partnership Act 2004 and the Marriage (Same Sex Couples) Act 2013; (2) The launch of a new mental capacity guidance website; (3) Chandler (as executor of the estate of Concetta Chandler, deceased) v Lombardi, where the void transfer of property by an attorney prompted rectification of the Land Register; (4) Apple’s new Digital Legacy feature; (5) HM Attorney General v Zedra Fiduciary Services (UK) Ltd, which held that a charitable trust should be applied to reduce the National Debt; (6) R v Asplin, which concerned pensions in confiscation proceedings; (7) Scottish Law Commission publishes its report on Land Reform and Taxation, and (8) Estate of the late J D Hanson, in which the Jersey court made a multi-million fraud judgment against a trustee who misappropriated trust assets. or to read the full analysis.