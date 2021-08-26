Private Client weekly highlights—26 August 2021

Article summary

This week’s edition of Private Client highlights includes; (1) consultation by the Ministry of Justice about the new probate fee increases, (2) analysis of the draft Finance Bill 2022 clauses published on 20 July 2021 in relation to tax avoidance and recent updates to the tax avoidance regime and (3) warnings from professional bodies about the proposed change to the basis periods of income tax and making tax digital. or to read the full analysis.