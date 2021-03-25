Private Client weekly highlights—25 March 2021

Article summary

This week’s edition of Private Client highlights includes: (1) Tax Day 2021 and its implications for private clients; (2) Austin v Mitchell, which gives practical guidance for Presumption of Death Act 2013 applications; (3) PetroSaudi Oil Services v Clyde & Co, in which an escrow agent/bare trustee was not required to pay funds over where at risk of prosecution; (4) Khan v Mahmood, a new authority on the perfecting of imperfect gifts; (5) Hyman and others v HMRC, in which the UT dismissed the taxpayers’ appeal and held that section 116 of the Finance Act 2003 does not impose a requirement that gardens and grounds must be needed for the reasonable enjoyment of the dwelling; (6) Mundil-Williams v Williams, in which a Will drafting error caused a dispute over the testator’s knowledge and approval; (7) Howe v Gossop on proprietary estoppel and the interface with property contracts, and (8) Government accepts the Law Commission’s recommendations for reform to charity law. or to read the full analysis.