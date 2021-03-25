- Private Client weekly highlights—25 March 2021
- In this issue:
- Tax Day 2021
- Brexit
- Brexit Bulletin—EUC considers governance and dispute settlement provisions in TCA
- Brexit Bulletin—government responds to report on European Union (Future Relationship) Bill
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- New coronavirus (COVID-19) travel restrictions from 29 March 2021
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for week commencing 22 March 2021
- Coronavirus Restart Grant Scheme
- NAO publishes report on government funding to charities during coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Probate
- Temporal gymnastics—practical guidance for Presumption of Death Act 2013 applications (Austin v Mitchell)
- Trusts
- Caught in the middle—Escrow agent not required to pay funds over where at risk of prosecution (PetroSaudi Oil Services v Clyde & Co)
- Perfecting imperfect gifts—a new authority (Khan v Mahmood)
- STEP updates its guidance on applicability of UK General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) to trusts and estates
- Elderly and vulnerable clients
- Inconsistency concern regarding approaches to DNACPR decisions amid coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Spouses, civil partners and cohabitants
- Failure to provide reasonable maintenance where a decree of divorce is sought in another jurisdiction (Villiers v Villiers)
- UK taxes for Private Client
- SDLT—No reasonable enjoyment requirement for gardens and grounds (Hyman and others v HMRC)
- Self-assessment payment deadline
- Bulk appeal for late filing penalties: COVID-19
- Heritage property, landed estates and farming families
- Pensions, insurance and tax efficient investments
- Absence of HMRC guarantee that receiving scheme was QROPS should not have been a bar to transfer
- DWP announces £400,000 funding for mid-life MOT trials
- Contentious trusts and estates
- Will drafting error causes dispute over knowledge and approval
- Proprietary estoppel and the interface with property contracts (Howe v Gossop)
- Charity and philanthropy
- Charity Commission announces launch of Revitalising Trusts Programme in Wales
- Law Commission’s recommendations for charity law reform accepted by government
- Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland
- Scottish Government announces new £30m third sector growth fund
- HMRC Manuals tracker
- International
- FATF consults on updated guidance on a risk-based approach to virtual assets and virtual asset service providers
- SEC data transfer safe harbour raises questions for UK companies
- Additional Private Client updates this week
- DCMS and ICO sign data adequacy memorandum
- MoJ launches consultation on increasing court fees with inflation
Article summary
This week’s edition of Private Client highlights includes: (1) Tax Day 2021 and its implications for private clients; (2) Austin v Mitchell, which gives practical guidance for Presumption of Death Act 2013 applications; (3) PetroSaudi Oil Services v Clyde & Co, in which an escrow agent/bare trustee was not required to pay funds over where at risk of prosecution; (4) Khan v Mahmood, a new authority on the perfecting of imperfect gifts; (5) Hyman and others v HMRC, in which the UT dismissed the taxpayers’ appeal and held that section 116 of the Finance Act 2003 does not impose a requirement that gardens and grounds must be needed for the reasonable enjoyment of the dwelling; (6) Mundil-Williams v Williams, in which a Will drafting error caused a dispute over the testator’s knowledge and approval; (7) Howe v Gossop on proprietary estoppel and the interface with property contracts, and (8) Government accepts the Law Commission’s recommendations for reform to charity law.
