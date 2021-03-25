Sign-in Help
Home / Private Client

Legal News

Private Client weekly highlights—25 March 2021

Private Client weekly highlights—25 March 2021
Published on: 25 March 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Private Client weekly highlights—25 March 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Tax Day 2021
  • Brexit
  • Brexit Bulletin—EUC considers governance and dispute settlement provisions in TCA
  • Brexit Bulletin—government responds to report on European Union (Future Relationship) Bill
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • New coronavirus (COVID-19) travel restrictions from 29 March 2021
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)—HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for week commencing 22 March 2021
  • Coronavirus Restart Grant Scheme
    • More...

Article summary

This week’s edition of Private Client highlights includes: (1) Tax Day 2021 and its implications for private clients; (2) Austin v Mitchell, which gives practical guidance for Presumption of Death Act 2013 applications; (3) PetroSaudi Oil Services v Clyde & Co, in which an escrow agent/bare trustee was not required to pay funds over where at risk of prosecution; (4) Khan v Mahmood, a new authority on the perfecting of imperfect gifts; (5) Hyman and others v HMRC, in which the UT dismissed the taxpayers’ appeal and held that section 116 of the Finance Act 2003 does not impose a requirement that gardens and grounds must be needed for the reasonable enjoyment of the dwelling; (6) Mundil-Williams v Williams, in which a Will drafting error caused a dispute over the testator’s knowledge and approval; (7) Howe v Gossop on proprietary estoppel and the interface with property contracts, and (8) Government accepts the Law Commission’s recommendations for reform to charity law. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Escrow accounts and escrow agreements

This Practice Note examines why parties involved in a construction project may enter into an escrow agreement (or escrow deed) to set up an escrow account. It looks at the benefits of paying funds into escrow, how an escrow account operates and the provisions typically found in an escrow

LEXISNEXIS

Quantum meruit (value of services) and quantum valebat (value of goods)

When is quantum meruit and quantum valebat relevant?Claims in quantum meruit (value of services) and quantum valebat (value of goods) arise in diverse situations ranging from where contractual terms are silent on issues of payment to where there is no contract at all (Serck v Drake & Scull).General

LEXISNEXIS

The Money Laundering Reporting Officer (MLRO)—duties

The roles of nominated officer and money laundering reporting officerA nominated officer is an individual who is nominated by a firm to receive disclosures under Part 7 of the Proceeds of Crime Act 2002 (POCA 2002) or Part III of the Terrorism Act 2000 (TA 2000)—see Requirement to appoint a

LEXISNEXIS

Negligence—when is the duty of care breached?

Having established that a duty of care exists (see Practice Note: Negligence—when does a duty of care arise?), it is then necessary to consider whether or not there has been a breach of that duty. This will depend on a number of factors outlined below and considered against the general background of

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More