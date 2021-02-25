Sign-in Help
Private Client weekly highlights—25 February 2021

This week’s edition of Private Client highlights includes: (1) Updated guidance from HMCTS Probate Service; (2) Murphy and Hyde Munir, which concerned sham trusts in bankruptcy proceedings; (3) The UT’s decision in HMRC V The Quentin Skinner 2005 Settlement L and Others on the qualifying period for settlements and business asset disposal relief; (4) Gosden v Halliwell Landau, in which trust beneficiaries brought a successful claim against solicitors for loss of benefits under lifetime trusts; (5) SD v Royal Borough of Kensington And Chelsea, in which the Court of Protection held that it was in the best interests for care home resident to receive the COVID-19 vaccine against her daughter’s wishes; (6) Re Keeping Kids Co, in which the court dismissed a directors’ disqualification claim against the trustees and CEO of the charity Kids Company; (7) In the matters of FA Trust and FB Trust, the first case in Bermuda to consider the test to remove a trust protector, and (8) Spring Budget 2021 coverage and predictions. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

