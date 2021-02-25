- Private Client weekly highlights—25 February 2021
- In this issue:
- Spring Budget 2021
- Spring Budget 2021 coverage
- Brexit
- Brexit Bulletin—UK agrees to EU proposal extending provisional application of TCA until 30 April 2021
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for week commencing 22 February
- Treasury Minutes: February 2021—Government response on COVID-19: Bounce Back Loan Scheme and COVID-19: Support for jobs
- Probate
- Update from HMCTS Probate Service
- Trusts
- UK data protection regime meets EU standards according to draft adequacy decisions
- Elderly and vulnerable clients
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—DHSC announces easing of restrictions in care homes
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—DHSC updates guidance on LFD testing for care homes
- Committee Chair urges government to urgently reform social care system
- Welsh Government suspends adult care provisions under CA 2020 amid coronavirus (COVID-19)
- UK taxes for Private Client
- Qualifying period for settlements and business asset disposal relief (HMRC V The Quentin Skinner 2005 Settlement L and Others)
- Help for self-assessment taxpayers on late payment penalty
- Agent Update: issue 82
- Heritage property, landed estates and farming families
- Environment Secretary presents new approach towards agriculture after Brexit
- RPA publishes updated guidance on how to apply for a Wildlife Offer
- Pensions, insurance and tax efficient investments
- Survey shows savers want pension schemes to take action on climate change
- Insolvency—Private Client
- Save it for a rainy day—bankruptcy and sham trusts (Murphy and Hyde Munir)
- Contentious trusts and estates
- Successful claim against solicitors by trust beneficiaries for loss of benefits under lifetime trusts (Gosden v Halliwell Landau)
- Court of Protection
- Official Solicitor publishes two new Practice Notes
- Court of Protection upholds P’s wish to remain in supported living placement rather than to return to his family home
- Court of Protection approves cancer treatment plan for young man with severe learning difficulties
- Court of Protection holds that it is in best interests for care home resident to receive COVID-19 vaccine against her daughter’s wishes
- Charity and philanthropy
- Trial of directors’ disqualification claim against the trustees and CEO of the charity Kids Company (Re Keeping Kids Co)
- DCMS announces more than £18m awarded in final grants of Culture Recovery Fund
- VAT exemption for capacity assessment business
- Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland
- New declaration form for prospective lay financial guardians in Scotland
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—no extra to submit accounts for Scottish charities
- HMRC Manuals tracker
- International
- Application to remove the protector of a trust—relevant test to remove protector—first such case in Bermuda (In the matters of FA Trust and FB Trust)
- Are you or your business struggling with current coronavirus (COVID-19) restrictions on travel?
- EU updates list of non-cooperative jurisdictions for tax purposes
- New peer review process to foster transparency on tax rulings
- Additional Private Client updates this week
- House of Lords debates Financial Services Bill at second reading
- HM Land Registry updates PG9, PG19, PG35 and PG78
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- LexTalk®Private Client: a Lexis®PSL community
- Collaborate and network with a community of expert lawyers
- New and updated content
- Updated Practice Notes
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- Latest Q&As
- Useful information
Article summary
This week’s edition of Private Client highlights includes: (1) Updated guidance from HMCTS Probate Service; (2) Murphy and Hyde Munir, which concerned sham trusts in bankruptcy proceedings; (3) The UT’s decision in HMRC V The Quentin Skinner 2005 Settlement L and Others on the qualifying period for settlements and business asset disposal relief; (4) Gosden v Halliwell Landau, in which trust beneficiaries brought a successful claim against solicitors for loss of benefits under lifetime trusts; (5) SD v Royal Borough of Kensington And Chelsea, in which the Court of Protection held that it was in the best interests for care home resident to receive the COVID-19 vaccine against her daughter’s wishes; (6) Re Keeping Kids Co, in which the court dismissed a directors’ disqualification claim against the trustees and CEO of the charity Kids Company; (7) In the matters of FA Trust and FB Trust, the first case in Bermuda to consider the test to remove a trust protector, and (8) Spring Budget 2021 coverage and predictions.
