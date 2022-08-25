- Private Client weekly highlights—25 August 2022
- In this issue:
- Wills
- High Court rules partner of deceased knew the Will was a forgery (Cropper v Dimberlaine & Ors)
- Trusts
- Trust Registration Service—deadline of 1 September approaches
- Court of Protection
- High Court orders injunctive relief against mother of 46–year-old man with mild learning disability to prevent her interference with son’s living arrangements and personal autonomy (Re TT (injunctive relief) (by his litigation friend, the Official Solicitor))
- Court of Protection authorises application to remove 17-year-old boy with autism and Tourette’s from residential school to family home despite it being a deprivation of liberty (South Gloucestershire Council v DN (by his litigation friend, the Offical Solicitor) and another)
- Spouses, civil partners and cohabitants
- A husband's application to set aside a pension sharing order succeeded (Goodyear v Goodyear)
- UK taxes for Private Client
- CIOT report—HMRC campaign against offshore corporates owning UK property
- UT confirms that daily penalties notices can be issued retrospectively (Priory London Ltd v HMRC; HMRC v Jocoguma Properties Ltd)
- HMRC Stakeholder Digest: 17 August 2022
- HMRC Manuals updates
- Tax avoidance, evasion and non-compliance
- HMRC names three new tax avoidance promoters
- AML round-up—forthcoming amendments to the MLRs and HMT’s review of the UK’s AML/CFT regulatory and supervisory regimes
- Charity and philanthropy
- Jersey eyes oversight for charities at risk of terror funding
- Contentious trusts and estates
- Revocation clauses and section 9(d) of the Wills Act 1837 (Sangha v Sangha)
- Pensions, insurance and tax efficient investments
- Trustee’s failure to monitor scheme contributions rendered it liable with employer for any investment loss to member’s pension (Mr Y, PO-23597)
- No Pensions Ombudsman direction to remit flawed trustee death benefits decision back to the trustees (Mr Y, PO-24832)
- Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland
- Scottish Charity Regulator publishes Annual Report and Accounts for 2021-2022
- International
- FATF to host webinar on Beneficial Ownership
- Additional Private Client updates this week
- HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for week commencing 22 August 2022
- HMLR updates Practice Guides 30, 36a, 76, 78 and 80 and three forms
Article summary
This week’s edition of Private Client highlights includes: (1) South Gloucestershire Council v DN (by his litigation friend, the Offical Solicitor) and another, where the Court of Protection authorised an application to remove a 17-year-old boy with autism and Tourette’s from his residential school to the family home despite it being a deprivation of liberty; (2) Priory London Ltd v HMRC; HMRC v Jocoguma Properties Ltd, in which the Upper Tribunal confirmed that daily penalties notices can be issued retrospectively; (3) HMRC names three new tax avoidance promoters; (4) Goodyear v Goodyear, in which the court granted a husband's application to set aside a pension sharing order following the death of his former wife; (5) Sangha v Sangha, which considered revocation clauses and section 9(d) of the Wills Act 1837, and (6) The Financial Action Taskforce will host a webinar on Beneficial Ownership on 1 September.
