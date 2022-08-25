Private Client weekly highlights—25 August 2022

Article summary

This week’s edition of Private Client highlights includes: (1) South Gloucestershire Council v DN (by his litigation friend, the Offical Solicitor) and another, where the Court of Protection authorised an application to remove a 17-year-old boy with autism and Tourette’s from his residential school to the family home despite it being a deprivation of liberty; (2) Priory London Ltd v HMRC; HMRC v Jocoguma Properties Ltd, in which the Upper Tribunal confirmed that daily penalties notices can be issued retrospectively; (3) HMRC names three new tax avoidance promoters; (4) Goodyear v Goodyear, in which the court granted a husband's application to set aside a pension sharing order following the death of his former wife; (5) Sangha v Sangha, which considered revocation clauses and section 9(d) of the Wills Act 1837, and (6) The Financial Action Taskforce will host a webinar on Beneficial Ownership on 1 September. or to read the full analysis.