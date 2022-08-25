LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Private Client

Legal News

Private Client weekly highlights—25 August 2022

Published on: 25 August 2022
Published by: LexisNexis
  • Private Client weekly highlights—25 August 2022
  • In this issue:
  • Wills
  • High Court rules partner of deceased knew the Will was a forgery (Cropper v Dimberlaine & Ors)
  • Trusts
  • Trust Registration Service—deadline of 1 September approaches
  • Court of Protection
  • High Court orders injunctive relief against mother of 46–year-old man with mild learning disability to prevent her interference with son’s living arrangements and personal autonomy (Re TT (injunctive relief) (by his litigation friend, the Official Solicitor))
  • Court of Protection authorises application to remove 17-year-old boy with autism and Tourette’s from residential school to family home despite it being a deprivation of liberty (South Gloucestershire Council v DN (by his litigation friend, the Offical Solicitor) and another)
  • Spouses, civil partners and cohabitants
    • More...

Article summary

This week’s edition of Private Client highlights includes: (1) South Gloucestershire Council v DN (by his litigation friend, the Offical Solicitor) and another, where the Court of Protection authorised an application to remove a 17-year-old boy with autism and Tourette’s from his residential school to the family home despite it being a deprivation of liberty; (2) Priory London Ltd v HMRC; HMRC v Jocoguma Properties Ltd, in which the Upper Tribunal confirmed that daily penalties notices can be issued retrospectively; (3) HMRC names three new tax avoidance promoters; (4) Goodyear v Goodyear, in which the court granted a husband's application to set aside a pension sharing order following the death of his former wife; (5) Sangha v Sangha, which considered revocation clauses and section 9(d) of the Wills Act 1837, and (6) The Financial Action Taskforce will host a webinar on Beneficial Ownership on 1 September. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Reversionary lease by reference

Reversionary lease by reference

 LR1. Date of the lease[date]LR2. Title Number(s)LR2.1 Landlord's title number(s)[title numbers out of which this Lease is granted. Leave blank if not registered]LR2.2 Other title numbers[existing title number(s) against which entries of matters referred to in LR9, LR10, LR11 and LR13 are to be

Reserved judgments

Reserved judgments

Reserved judgmentsWhat is a reserved judgment?A court can reserve judgment by giving its decision at a later date in writing, after the trial or hearing (as opposed to an ex tempore judgment which is given by the judge orally straight after the hearing or trial). At the end of the hearing the judge

Perverting the course of justice

Perverting the course of justice

Perverting the course of justiceElements of the offence of perverting the course of justicePerverting the course of justice is a common law offence which can only be tried on indictment in the Crown Court. The elements of the offence are:•a person acts or embarks on a course of conduct•which has a

Sentencing fraud offences committed by individuals

Sentencing fraud offences committed by individuals

Sentencing fraud offences committed by individualsThe Sentencing Council (SC) has produced sentencing guidelines for fraud offences under the Fraud Act 2006 (fraud by false representation, fraud by failing to disclose information and fraud by abuse of position), false accounting under section 17 of

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More