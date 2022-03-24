- Private Client weekly highlights—24 March 2022
- In this issue:
- Spring Statement 2022
- Ukraine crisis
- Brexit
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for week commencing 21 March 2022
- Trusts
- The role of detriment in common intention trusts (Hudson v Hathaway)
- Privy Council holds terms of loan agreement did not create Quistclose trust (Prickly Bay Waterside Ltd v British American Insurance Company Ltd (Grenada))
- HMRC updates the Trust Registration Service (TRS) Manual
- Powers of attorney and advance decisions
- OPG updates Form LP12 with guidance on discretionary investment management
- Court of Protection
- DHSC and MoJ launch consultation on changes to MCA 2005 Code of Practice and LPS
- Court of Protection orders Local Authority to pay Official Solicitor’s costs in personal welfare proceedings due to Local Authority’s conduct (A Local Authority v ST (Costs application))
- Court of Protection dismisses application to make declarations in respect of young man detained under section 3 of the Mental Health Act 1983 (PH v A Clinical Commissioning Group & Anor (Dismissal of proceedings))
- Court of Protection grants declaration of lawfulness and in the interests of young man to be put on palliative care pathway (London North West University Healthcare NHS Trust v M and others)
- Elderly and vulnerable clients
- Councils say government underestimates costs of adult social care reforms
- High Court decides whether deputy can seek damages as indirect victim of breaches of articles 2 and 3 of ECHR against defendant care home on behalf of deceased elderly woman (Milner v Barchester Healthcare Homes Ltd)
- Integrating health and social care—a new White Paper joining up care for people, places and populations
- UK taxes for Private Client
- Disposals of properties did not amount to a trade and PPR relief did not apply (Campbell v Revenue and Customs Commissioners)
- Late payment interest rates to be increased
- CIOT and ATT respond to HMRC’s call for evidence on ITSA registration for the self-employed and landlords
- Review of Property Income—OTS Survey and Call for Evidence
- Northern Ireland Finance Minister welcomes Fiscal Commission recommendation to increase fiscal powers
- Tax avoidance, evasion and non-compliance
- Ukraine conflict—UK suspends tax co-operation with Russia
- UT imposes £150,000 penalty for non-compliance with information notice (HMRC v AML Tax (UK) Ltd)
- Insolvency—Private Client
- Segregation obligations in Electronic Money Regulations 2011 held not to create trust (Re Ipagoo LLP)
- Digital assets and cryptoassets
- OECD consultation on crypto-asset reporting framework and amendments to the Common Reporting Standard
- Charity and philanthropy
- Charity Commission launches next phase of campaign to support trustees
- Ukraine conflict—Charity Commission publishes guidance for charities and trustees
- Contentious trusts and estates
- High Court dismisses estate’s appeal regarding invalid transfer (Ashraf (personal representative of the estate of Ul Haq deceased) v Lester Dominic Solicitors)
- High Court rules on claims for case management conference concerning probate and shares ownership (Re estate of Scherbakov (deceased); sub nom Morina and others v Scherbakova and others; Morina v McAleavey and others)
- Pensions, insurance and tax efficient investments
- Finance Act 2022—pensions aspects
- Dormant Assets Act 2022—Pensions Aspects
- Government publishes joint article on tackling climate change through pensions
- Nearly half of pension schemes looking to consolidate
- FOS announces changes to its award limits
- HMRC Manuals tracker
- HMRC Manuals tracker
- International
- OECD releases the fourth peer review report on the prevention of tax treaty shopping
- Research group calls for European Asset Registry
- Ukraine conflict—Jersey announces suspension of tax cooperation with Russia
- Additional Private Client updates this week
- Updated checklist for managing an electronic signing process on a corporate or commercial transaction using an online platform published
- Preparing for no fault divorce—Divorce, Dissolution and Separation Act 2020
- Court of Appeal allows appeal in relation to strike out of investment funds’ claim against defendant banks relating to alleged manipulation of foreign exchange markets (Allianz Global Investors GmbH and others v Barclays Bank plc and others)
This week’s edition of Private Client highlights includes: (1) The Privy Council decides that the terms of a loan agreement did not create a Quistclose trust (Prickly Bay Waterside Ltd v British American Insurance Company Ltd (Grenada)); (2) HMRC makes further updates to the Trust Registration Service Manual; (3) The OPG updates Form LP12 with guidance on discretionary investment management; (4) A new consultation on the changes to the Mental Capacity Act 2005 Code of Practice and implementation of the Liberty Protection Safeguards; (5) The High Court decides whether a deputy can seek damages from a care home for breaches of articles 2 and 3 of the European Convention on Human Rights (Milner v Barchester Healthcare Homes Ltd); (6) The Upper Tribunal imposes a £150,000 penalty for non-compliance with an information notice (HMRC v AML Tax (UK) Ltd); (7) Analysis of the Divorce, Dissolution and Separation Act 2020 and its implications for practitioners, and (8) Spring Statement 2022.
