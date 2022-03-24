Private Client weekly highlights—24 March 2022

Article summary

This week’s edition of Private Client highlights includes: (1) The Privy Council decides that the terms of a loan agreement did not create a Quistclose trust (Prickly Bay Waterside Ltd v British American Insurance Company Ltd (Grenada)); (2) HMRC makes further updates to the Trust Registration Service Manual; (3) The OPG updates Form LP12 with guidance on discretionary investment management; (4) A new consultation on the changes to the Mental Capacity Act 2005 Code of Practice and implementation of the Liberty Protection Safeguards; (5) The High Court decides whether a deputy can seek damages from a care home for breaches of articles 2 and 3 of the European Convention on Human Rights (Milner v Barchester Healthcare Homes Ltd); (6) The Upper Tribunal imposes a £150,000 penalty for non-compliance with an information notice (HMRC v AML Tax (UK) Ltd); (7) Analysis of the Divorce, Dissolution and Separation Act 2020 and its implications for practitioners, and (8) Spring Statement 2022. or to read the full analysis.