- Private Client weekly highlights—24 June 2021
- In this issue:
- Brexit
- Free UK data flows approved as EU states vote unanimously for ‘adequacy’ decisions
- TIGRR report proposes reform of UK GDPR and reforms for digital health technology
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for week commencing 21 June
- Court of Protection
- Court of Protection concluded that life-saving above knee amputation was not in P’s best interests
- Court of Protection approves ‘eleventh hour’ application for elective caesarean section
- Court of Protection orders fitting of pacemaker against the patient’s wishes
- UK taxes for Private Client
- Share subscription amounts were consideration for SDLT purposes (Brown and Brown v HMRC)
- FTT updates guidance on PDF bundles and appeals
- Updated HMRC guidance on applying for a SDLT refund
- HMRC CJRS guidance updates
- Agent Update: issue 85
- Insolvency—Private Client
- What will the impact on the industry be of extending the restrictions on the use of statutory demands and winding up petitions?
- Digital assets and crypto-assets
- FCA publishes latest consumer research on cryptoasset ownership
- Contentious trusts and estates
- Probate claim, proprietary estoppel/property claim (Sangha v Sangha)
- Implied revocation by a residuary gift in a Will of a revocable appointment (Equiom (Isle of Man) Ltd v Velarde)
- Will set aside despite solicitor following ‘Golden Rule’ and subsequent expert report suggesting capacity (Hughes v Pritchard)
- Heritage property, landed estates and farming families
- Rules relating to conditional exempt items during coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic until end of 2021
- Pensions, insurance and tax efficient investments
- Court of Appeal holds pensions increase rule means what it says (Britvic plc v Britvic Pensions Ltd)
- Government publishes responses to pensions consultations
- ACA warns against detriment to pension advice market due to tax advice reforms
- ABI report finds pensions providers concerned about withdrawal advice
- Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland
- Scottish Parliament proposes extension of coronavirus (COVID-19) measures
- HMRC Manuals tracker
- International
- Benefit—relieving beneficiaries of moral obligations in Jersey and England (In the matter of the May Trust)
- Double tax relief not available under UK-USA treaty (GE Financial Investments v HMRC)
- New OECD report on fighting tax crimes
- OECD: Model reporting rules for digital platforms
- Additional Private Client updates this week
- Unfair prejudice—Court of Appeal consideration of application to strike out parts of a petition (Zedra Trust v The Hut Group)
- UK/EU divergence—have your say
Article summary
This week’s edition of Private Client highlights includes: (1) FCA publishes latest consumer research on cryptoasset ownership; (2) Equiom (Isle of Man) Ltd v Velarde, which concerned the implied revocation by a residuary gift in a Will of a previous revocable appointment; (3) Sangha v Sangha, a probate claim involving both a proprietary estoppel claim and a property claim following the death of a wealthy business owner who had substantial assets in India and the UK; (4) Hughes v Pritchard, in which the Court set aside the Will despite the drafting solicitor having followed the ‘Golden Rule’ and the existence of a subsequent expert report suggesting that the testator had had capacity; (5) Britvic plc v Britvic Pensions Ltd, where the Court of Appeal provided helpful guidance on the construction of pension scheme documentation, and (6) In the matter of the May Trust, a decision of the Royal Court of Jersey authorising a trustee to advance £75,000,000 to a beneficiary of a discretionary trust for the purpose of a donation to an English charitable foundation.
