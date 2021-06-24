Private Client weekly highlights—24 June 2021

Article summary

This week's edition of Private Client highlights includes: (1) FCA publishes latest consumer research on cryptoasset ownership; (2) Equiom (Isle of Man) Ltd v Velarde, which concerned the implied revocation by a residuary gift in a Will of a previous revocable appointment; (3) Sangha v Sangha, a probate claim involving both a proprietary estoppel claim and a property claim following the death of a wealthy business owner who had substantial assets in India and the UK; (4) Hughes v Pritchard, in which the Court set aside the Will despite the drafting solicitor having followed the 'Golden Rule' and the existence of a subsequent expert report suggesting that the testator had had capacity; (5) Britvic plc v Britvic Pensions Ltd, where the Court of Appeal provided helpful guidance on the construction of pension scheme documentation, and (6) In the matter of the May Trust, a decision of the Royal Court of Jersey authorising a trustee to advance £75,000,000 to a beneficiary of a discretionary trust for the purpose of a donation to an English charitable foundation.