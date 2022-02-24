LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Private Client

Legal News

Private Client weekly highlights—24 February 2022

Published on: 24 February 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Private Client weekly highlights—24 February 2022
  • In this issue:
  • Brexit
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)—HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for week commencing 21 February 2022
  • Government publishes plan on living with coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • Probate
  • Law Society publishes probate service update—January 2022
  • Court of Protection
  • Court of Protection rules on jurisdiction and suitability of Official Solicitor as litigation friend (Royal Free London NHS Foundation Trust v AA & Anor)
    • More...

Article summary

This week’s edition of Private Client highlights includes: (1) Royal Free London NHS Foundation Trust v AA, in which the Court of Protection ruled on jurisdiction and the suitability of the Official Solicitor as litigation friend; (2) The response of the Department of Health and Social Security to the Lords report on social care reform; (3) Hyman v HMRC, where the Court of Appeal confirmed that land that is or forms part of the garden or grounds of a dwelling is not limited by a requirement that it is for the reasonable enjoyment of the dwelling; (4) R v R, where the court set aside a decree absolute on grounds of forgery; (5) Rea v Rea, in which the Court of Appeal found that a trial on the validity of a Will was unfair; (6) Punter Southall Governance Services Ltd v Benge, which concerned a Trustee’s application for approval of its decision-making on the distribution of death benefits; (7) The legal issues arising out of the closure of the Tier 1 (Investor) visa route; (8) Re B (a child), where the Family court allowed a mother to accept a French inheritance on her child’s behalf; (9) the Finance Act 2022 which received Royal Assent on 24 February 2022, and (9) The Law Society’s probate service update. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Insurable interest

Insurable interest

Insurable interestThis Practice Note considers insurable interest, including insurable interest in construction and liability insurance. It also considers insurable interest in subrogation, co-insurance and double insurance and the Insurable Interest Bill.What is insurable interest?‘Insurable

Fixtures and fittings

Fixtures and fittings

When transferring an interest in land, any fixtures form part of the land and are transferred with it, unless there is express provision to the contrary. Fittings (also known as chattels) do not form part of the land and will not be included unless it has been expressly agreed otherwise. Difficulty

Reserved judgments

Reserved judgments

Reserved judgmentsWhat is a reserved judgment?A court can reserve judgment by giving its decision at a later date in writing, after the trial or hearing (as opposed to an ex tempore judgment which is given by the judge orally straight after the hearing or trial). At the end of the hearing the judge

Public inquiry procedure

Public inquiry procedure

Public inquiry procedureThe procedure by which a public inquiry is conducted will vary significantly from one inquiry to the next. Even for inquiries established under the Inquiries Act 2005 (IA 2005), the associated inquiry rules are not particularly prescriptive as to how they ought to be