- Private Client weekly highlights—24 February 2022
- Brexit
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for week commencing 21 February 2022
- Government publishes plan on living with coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Probate
- Law Society publishes probate service update—January 2022
- Court of Protection
- Court of Protection rules on jurisdiction and suitability of Official Solicitor as litigation friend (Royal Free London NHS Foundation Trust v AA & Anor)
- Elderly and vulnerable clients
- DHSC publishes government response to Lords report on social care reform
- Integrated care systems—accountability for place based health and care
- Spouses, civil partners and cohabitants
- Evidential issues on an allegation of forgery (R v R (divorce: decree absolute, set aside, forgery))
- UK taxes for Private Client
- CIOT response: Stamp Duty Land Tax: Mixed-Property Purchases and Multiple Dwellings Relief
- CIOT response: the draft Social Security Contributions (Freeports) Regulations 2022
- CIOT response: modernising tax debt collection from non-paying businesses
- HMRC’s position on the purchase of own shares transactions
- HMRC reports IHT interest rates increase to 3%
- Court of Appeal holds taxpayers are liable to pay stamp duty land tax at a higher rate (Hyman and another v Revenue and Customs Commissioners)
- Budget and Finance Bills
- Finance Act 2022 receives Royal Assent
- Insolvency—Private Client
- Wilful blindness and dishonest assistance (Manolete Partners plc v Nag)
- Contentious trusts and estates
- Court of Appeal finds Will validity trial unfair (Rea v Rea)
- Claimants entitled to grant of copy Will (Dawson v Dawson)
- Construction claim (Bracey v Curley)
- Pensions, insurance and tax efficient investments
- FCA urged to rethink lifestyling plan for pensions
- Technical consultation: The Registered Pension Schemes (Miscellaneous Amendments) Regulations 2022
- Work and Pensions Committee questions experts on saving for later life
- Trustee’s application for approval of its decision making on distribution of death benefits (Punter Southall Governance Services Ltd v Benge and another)
- Report shows half of pension transfers get scam warnings
- FCA urged to revise warnings for private pensions savers
- Abrdn survey identifies pensioners’ fears of retirement
- Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland
- Marriage, Civil Partnership and Civil Registration (Amendment) Regulations (Northern Ireland) 2022
- Coronavirus Act 2020 (Registration of deaths and still-births) (Extension) Order (Northern Ireland) 2022
- HMRC Manuals tracker
- International
- Family court allows mother to accept French inheritance on child’s behalf (Re B (a child))
- OECD Secretary-General tax report to G20 Finance ministers
- OECD consultation on Pillar One
- Home Office to redraft EU Settlement Scheme late applications guidance
- The closure of the Tier 1 (Investor) visa route—what are the legal issues?
Article summary
This week’s edition of Private Client highlights includes: (1) Royal Free London NHS Foundation Trust v AA, in which the Court of Protection ruled on jurisdiction and the suitability of the Official Solicitor as litigation friend; (2) The response of the Department of Health and Social Security to the Lords report on social care reform; (3) Hyman v HMRC, where the Court of Appeal confirmed that land that is or forms part of the garden or grounds of a dwelling is not limited by a requirement that it is for the reasonable enjoyment of the dwelling; (4) R v R, where the court set aside a decree absolute on grounds of forgery; (5) Rea v Rea, in which the Court of Appeal found that a trial on the validity of a Will was unfair; (6) Punter Southall Governance Services Ltd v Benge, which concerned a Trustee’s application for approval of its decision-making on the distribution of death benefits; (7) The legal issues arising out of the closure of the Tier 1 (Investor) visa route; (8) Re B (a child), where the Family court allowed a mother to accept a French inheritance on her child’s behalf; (9) the Finance Act 2022 which received Royal Assent on 24 February 2022, and (9) The Law Society’s probate service update.
