Private Client weekly highlights—24 February 2022

Article summary

This week’s edition of Private Client highlights includes: (1) Royal Free London NHS Foundation Trust v AA, in which the Court of Protection ruled on jurisdiction and the suitability of the Official Solicitor as litigation friend; (2) The response of the Department of Health and Social Security to the Lords report on social care reform; (3) Hyman v HMRC, where the Court of Appeal confirmed that land that is or forms part of the garden or grounds of a dwelling is not limited by a requirement that it is for the reasonable enjoyment of the dwelling; (4) R v R, where the court set aside a decree absolute on grounds of forgery; (5) Rea v Rea, in which the Court of Appeal found that a trial on the validity of a Will was unfair; (6) Punter Southall Governance Services Ltd v Benge, which concerned a Trustee’s application for approval of its decision-making on the distribution of death benefits; (7) The legal issues arising out of the closure of the Tier 1 (Investor) visa route; (8) Re B (a child), where the Family court allowed a mother to accept a French inheritance on her child’s behalf; (9) the Finance Act 2022 which received Royal Assent on 24 February 2022, and (9) The Law Society’s probate service update. or to read the full analysis.